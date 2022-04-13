This week Mayor Plante, in her wisdom, has decided that as of May 2023 PubliSac may not deliver to residences in the Ville de Montréal unless they specifically ask for it. She is once again compromising a viable business. There is a simple system currently in place. If you don’t want PubliSac. Just put a sticker on your door that says no delivery. It works. The Mayor should stop meddling. Plante’s decision makes it impossible for PubliSac to deliver. The logistics are just too cumbersome.
The collateral damage is not just about business. PubliSac carries free community newspapers. Part of the reason they are free, is that the papers piggyback on the cost effectiveness of PubliSac’s delivery system. Mayor Plante is insulting the public by harming a free flow of information. This kind of paternalism has become far too commonplace in government. It should have no place in it.
PubliSac helps keep the printed word alive. Many Montrealers like to get their news from hard copy press. Not everyone gets their news online. Particularly in the over 40 demographic which is the largest growing part of,our population. Some one-third of Montrealers in the city don’t have internet connections. Almost 34% of the City of Montreal’s households live below the poverty line. The papers PubliSac delivers bind neighbours and neighbourhoods together. PubliSac helps keep the free flow of information robust and healthy.
Ads that are carried in the papers and circulars allow lower income people to make better economic decisions. Without those, their cost of living will go up. And of them all, seniors were and are most dependant on them. The Covid lockdowns and work from home left many - and are still leaving many - searching for a connection to their communities. For many, that connection was Publisac.
PubliSac, through its wide door to door distribution, employees many people. Mayor Plante should consider whether this Is really the time to destroy jobs when we are just starting to come out of the economic problems of the pandemic. The PubliSac employees truly provided an essential service through the worst of the past two years. And though they are not health care workers, they too were frontline heroes. No one missed a day. From the printers, to the graphic artists, to the packers, to the distributors, to the drivers, to the delivery men and women. And they went at their jobs knowing full well that they could easily catch Covid.
Mayor Plante has tried characterizing this as an environmental issue. But she consistently refuses to respond to the fact
PubliSac bags are recyclable and biodegradable. They damage nothing. 100% of its materials are recycled and come from recycled material. Transcontinental, PubliSac’s parent, achieved this years ago. Furthermore, Publisac’s flyers are printed on newsprint made of sawmill residues. No trees are cut to produce the flyers.
Isabelle Marcoux, TC Transcontinental Board Chair, said that “for the past three years, and even up to the last few days, we have sought constructive dialogue with the city in order to collaborate...” Marcoux,an Order of Canada member, is one of Canada’s most progressive,philanthropic and community-minded business leaders. She is looking for co-operation. Mayor Plante should engage not confront.
