Over the past week we have seen the number of Covid infections rise to the 400-600 rate per day. A small percentage of those are actually sick. Public Health Director Horacio Arruda has even warned that we are in a “second wave.” It is important to continue to keep all safety measures in place and for all of us to continue doing our part, but it is also important to keep the numbers in perspective regardless of the subjective language public officials may use. The numbers speak for themselves.
Too many headlines have led with the phrase “highest numbers since June.” It is important to remember that in June the highest daily number of tests ever reached was 16,000. The infection rate for those tested was about 8-10%.
This month Quebec has been testing at a rate of about 25,000 per day and in fact last Thursday reached 29,000. This brings the infection rate of those tested to 1-3%. The reality is that our chances of getting Covid is very small as you can see. The chances of getting sick even for those infected with Covid is about 1%.
The dramatic drop in percentages of positives among those tested does not mean we can stop our vigilance. We don’t want it to spiral back to the highs of 1300 daily infections as it was in early May, although even then that amounted to 10-12% of those tested. What is also heartening today is that there is no commensurate rise in hospitalizations and deaths as there was in the spring. These realities should bolster our resolve to get back to our work, our lives and the restart of our society.
Part of the success is certainly due to the sacrifices we have made and the precautions we continue to take. But part may be due to either some kind of community immunity or perhaps a less severe mutation of the Covid pathogen as some in public health have speculated on.
Clearly the numbers can rise and get out of control. But we believe if numbers are put in perspective, they will give us all more impetus to continue the precautions we are taking and not just get frustrated with numbers out of context. There is enough fear and anxiety. The job of continuing with our economic and social recovery is critical. So every once in a while it is important to guard against snatching defeat from the jaws of victory.
