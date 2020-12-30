Well it’s been quite the year. But now is the time for some perspective. We live in an era of instant gratification. Instant solutions. And instant communications feeding it all. The end of the year is a good time to reflect back.
Covid has forced things to slow down. So let’s take a few moments and look back and rouse our resolve that indeed we are making it through and that the sacrifices we have made are in no way comparable to what we as human brings have overcome before. We do overcome.
During the 2008 financial crisis, the heads of the major American banks were meeting regularly with federal officials in New York to come up with a rescue plan. There was one particularly intense weekend of round the clock meetings. As they entered one of them, Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein’s aide said to him, “I don’t think I can take much more of this pressure.” Blankfein answered curtly, “Relax. You’re arriving at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in a limousine, not being told to jump off a Higgins Boat at Omaha Beach!”
There’s the point. We’re not being asked to go into battle, though in a battle we are. We’re just being asked to stay comfy and cozy and as close to home as possible. When America was attacked at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, it lost three-quarters of its Navy and had an undermanned and badly armed Army. Britain was in worse shape. Within 30 months those countries led the invasion of Europe and ended the war 11 months later. Whatever one may think of President Trump, even his harshest critics credit his “Operation Warp Speed” with successfully producing the quickest effective vaccines in human history. Eight months instead of the average 30. The point of these examples is that human beings are adaptable. We rise to the challenge. And we persevere.
We are succeeding even here in Quebec despite the dramatic headlines about rising positive test numbers. As our front page story last week pointed out, despite those numbers hospitalizations are stable and even Montreal still has 65% of beds put aside for Covid still empty. We have sufficient capacity. And we are testing at record rates of some 34,000 a day. The sacrifices we are making are working. Only 5% of tests are positive. Some 1% are symptomatic. And a very small percentage of those die. Each death is a tragedy, but let’s not twist the larger picture to the negative.
It has also been a year of record hurricanes and wildfires devastating more areas than ever before. But everywhere, community unity and strength are the weapons that are beating back these challenges. Volunteers are turning out in record numbers. Doctors and nurses are coming out of retirement. People are helping out and overcoming age-old divisions building together for a better tomorrow. We’re not quitting. We’re coming together and winning. That’s the indomitable human spirit.
It is important to continue to keep all safety measures in place and for all of us to continue doing our part, but it is also important to keep the numbers in perspective, regardless of the subjective language media and public officials may use. The numbers speak for themselves.
If we keep things in perspective, we will all have more impetus to continue the precautions we are taking and not just get frustrated with numbers out of context. We’ll have a lot more peace of mind to get through this. There is enough fear and anxiety. The job of continuing with our economic and social recovery is critical. So every once in a while it is important to guard against snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. We are getting through this!
(1) comment
We do know what is right and wrong.
Don't we?
But most of us prefer to turn a blind eye to most issues unless it directly affects our lives, our lifestyles, our pocketbooks.
I see humans. But no humanity.
We were all humans until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us, and wealth classified us, says an online quote.
Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them humanity cannot survive, or so says the Dalai Lama.
I believe I started to lose my own faith and trust in humanity when my parents and siblings separated, and I lived, alone, in a dingy room.
A sob story we call this if you work in the media.
I was 16 years old and the tears of memory tore my heart apart as the snow flakes fell gently against the window on Christmas Eve.
These tears returned once more in the newsroom of The Montreal Star when I was shown black-and-white photographs of The Holocaust: a naked woman, a naked child, holding hands ... in a gas oven.
I would like to believe in intelligence, imagination, reason, logic, understanding, compassion and, of course, love.
My beliefs have been twisted and tortured beyond recognition in the many years I have existed in this society, on this planet, a speck of dust in our Universe.
If there is a God he/she/it is unknown to me.
The New Year may change the future direction of humanity. But it will never change who we are, what we are.
Predators.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.