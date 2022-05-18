Premier Legault’s refusal to engage in an English debate is a slap in the face of a fifth of Quebec’s population. A fifth of the population we might add that contributes more in taxes than it does in numbers. It is beyond comprehension from a man who has consistently used the phrase “I am Premier of ALL Quebecers.” A phrase he used in our boardroom when he ran for Premier. He has put the lie to that.
At a time when a Premier unleashes a piece of legislation that puts fear and loathing into that fifth of Quebec that Premier Legault claims to represent — as he and his cohorts have done with Bill 96 — he has a particular responsibility to explain it in the very language of those Quebecers who feel that he is doing nothing less than reducing them to second class citizenship with the aim of seeing them leave. Anything less is an act of cowardice shielding the continuing sowing of the seeds of discord and division.
Bill 96 does not protect the French language and culture as we have explained in dozens of articles and editorials. What it does do is strip away Canadian constitutionally guaranteed minority rights and even make impotent the civil rights protections embedded in Quebec’s own Charter of Rights. It is a crass appeal for votes to the ultra-nationalist extremists who seek not so much to protect French but to punish the English. Yes, THE English. Not the language. The people. In the words of La Presse’ Yves Boisvert, much of Bill 96 is aimed at nothing less than a punishment for, “The insolence of being English.” Yet as he also wrote, “Quebec would not be Quebec nor Montreal be Montreal without the English.”
The Premier’s excuse for not participating in an English debate — which he did quite well at in at the last election — just does not wash. His spokesperson said that because he had committed to two French debates, there was just too much preparation to be done. What nonsense! After four years in power a Premier should have the arguments in his head today and be able to explain and defend his policies at the drop of a hat. If he doesn’t have them, then why is he governing and seeking yet another mandate to govern?
At least PQ leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon was honest — however legally wrong and philosophically misguided — when he said his refusal to debate in English was based simply on his fidelity to the idea that French, “...is the official and common language of Quebec.” But then that did not stop him from obtaining degrees from Oxford and McGill. Yet he would curtail the educational opportunities he had from other Francophones because he doesn’t think Bill 96 goes far enough in restricting access to English Cegeps.
We have defended Premier Legault many times from charges of prejudice and even racism. We defended Bill 21. But his actions last Friday are indefensible. The words of independent columnist Suzanne DuMuse were in our minds as we wrote this when she called the Premier, “A nationalist snake in a priest’s habit.” Yes, false piety is certainly a major weapon in his arsenal.
The Premier’s action is perfidious. It is le mot juste. The word perfidy in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is defined as, “the quality or state of being faithless, disloyal or treacherous.” What could better describe what he did. But perfidy has an international legal definition as well. In the context of war, perfidy is a form of deception in which one side promises to act in good faith but actually has the intention of breaking that promise once the unsuspecting enemy has an exposed flank. It is specifically prohibited under the 1977 Protocol amending the Geneva Convention of Aug.12, 1949 under Article 37.1
The title of that Article is, “The Prohibition of Perfidy.” If only Quebecers had resort to that protection as this government not only exposed our flank through false promises, but is now proceeding to crush it. M. Legault, this is a good time to learn this English word, its meaning and its consequences. Lesson taught!
