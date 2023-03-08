Last week Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather dramatically joined his voice to the condemnations of Bill 96 and the need to protect minority language rights already so passionately and eloquently expressed by several of his colleagues notably NDG-Westmount MP The Hon. Marc Garneau, St. Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos and Ville-Marie MP The Hon. Marc Miller.
Housefather warned that “The English Community has no allies! We are very much alone in this fight.” He aimed his comments not only at Bill 96 but also at the proposed changes to the federal Official Languages Act through the Liberals’ Bill C-13. He spoke to a presentation staged by B’nai Brith’s League for Human Rights. Host Marvin Rotrand, former Dean of Montreal’s City Council called the MP’s words “chilling.”
Chilling indeed. But we have become sadly almost immune to provincial and federal parties pandering to nationalist elements in Quebec for votes or even for the chance to win — or at least not lose — a couple of seats in the Quebec regions. The question of allies however raised another concern in our minds. Why have we — the Anglo communities and institutions — not had the courage to come together and fight back?
Much of the debate over the infringement of our Constitutionally guaranteed language rights — and the future of our communities -centres on education. Many legal scholars are of the opinion that if the education provisions of Bill 96 can be defeated in the courts, other elements of the legislation will fall like dominoes.
It is time for the Pearson and Laurier School Boards to stand with the EMSB in its court challenge on Bill 96. A challenge that has actually produced results. It is inexplicable why those Boards are standing on the sidelines.
The English Montreal School Board (EMSB) — the largest English-language school board in the province — filed its 47-page lawsuit last June. The lawsuit states the language law violates the Canadian Constitution in “at least three ways” and directly interferes with the governance of English schools.
The first, is that the Quebec government is overstepping its power by “impermissibly” infringing upon the Charter of Rights and Freedoms by imposing the use of French in English-language school boards. In doing so, the EMSB argues the new law goes against section 23 of the Canadian Constitution which protects the right of Quebec’s anglophone minority to be educated in English.
The second, is that English boards would be required to use French or both French and English in certain circumstances, such as internal communications and external dealings with other anglophone organizations. The EMSB argues that only English-language school boards have the power to make those decisions as part of “the right to management and control” outlined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
The third is that the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF), the province’s language watchdog, would have oversight of the use of French in English school boards. The EMSB says school boards would have to submit an analysis of their “linguistic situation” and if they fail to do so, could be investigated by the OQLF and may have to implement a compliance program if they aren’t meeting the standards of the French-language charter.
What in these three major heads of challenge could the Pearson and Laurier Boards not get on side with? If those Boards were opportunistically waiting for results before committing, well those results came pretty quickly.
Last August, just two months after the EMSB first filed suit, a Quebec Superior Court judge suspended parts of Bill 96. Justice Chantal Corriveau suspended those sections of the law that will require any legal proceedings filed in English in Quebec to be accompanied by a French translation. This has already been the case for Bill 40 dealing with the abolition of school boards. The EMSB contestation also included this very issue.
Right now is the time for us in this community to come together. The fact that the English community has few allies on the political level is one thing. But if we don’t come together within our communities, we will have no one to blame but ourselves. Three times Quebec Superior Court judges have suspended parts of Bill 96 until the full challenges are heard. The EMSB has done a lot of the hard sledding. It’s time for the Pearson and Laurier Boards to come aboard. Anything less is cowardice and submission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.