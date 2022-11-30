Three stories this week say it all. Our past stories through every year spotlighted the same issue. Many of those stories concerned visible minorities. Montreal has a problem with hyperactive police many of whom don’t know their legal limits. There is a prescription. Pause if there is no cause!
In an historic settlement, the city of Montreal has agreed to pay millions in damages to participants in a number of protests over the past number of years who sued the city and the SPVM for abuse by officers and violations of the protestors’ Charter rights. This is unprecedented. The City also agreed to post its apology and detail the infractions on its website.
Lincoln Kerr, a Black senior, has gone to court for a fourth time refusing to pay a fine imposed on him by police. His violation? Objecting to being harassed by officers as he entered his local KFC outlet in a residential area. The Quebec Human Rights Commission has concluded that Kerr was the victim of racial profiling. Yet the police persist. This kind of bullying of Montrealers — particularly of Montrealers of colour — brings back a flood of faces and cases we have written about through the years. Courtney Bishop. Amal Asmar. Rohan Wilson. Bela Begosian. Stacy Philip. Rev. Darryl Gray. We could go on but the picture is clear.
In the face of this, the Legault administration announced it would appeal the decision of Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau that ordered an end to random police stops. The judge himself made the point that reasonable cause as a condition of police intervention was our surest protection against excessive police action. It’s common sense! Reasonable cause is as much a foundation of the protection of rights in a liberal democracy as the presumption of innocence. But not in Quebec. The government has decided to take the position that reasonable cause would compromise “important tools” of the police to fight crime. Shameful!
If we had reasonable cause ingrained in our police training, there wouldn’t have been abuse of protestors or the profiling of Mr. Kerr.
An end must be brought to the aggression demonstrated by too many of our police officers. We know it is a minority of them that step out of line. But that minority is destroying trust between citizen and police and thereby making the police less effective. Co-operation with the people you protect is a must for an effective police department.
What does responsible authority mean? It means that the police must stop assuming that all people are guilty of something but just haven’t been caught. Police may have a right to question. But they have a duty not to pre-judge. The current attitude is reprehensible. People must be dealt with respectfully. And certainly never physically aggressed, humiliated or their person’s violated when they pose no physical danger and their is no reasonable cause to think they have done anything wrong.
We don’t advocate punitive justice but perhaps it is time for a point to be made. The next time a police officer physically aggresses someone who poses no threat and is not in the commission of a felony, the SPVM should take immediate and public disciplinary action. It has clearly become quite enough.
Montreal is getting a new police chief with an enviable record of progressive policing and community relations. We wish Fady Dagher well. Teaching his officers to pause if there is no cause should be his first priority.
