This is an issue of hope and confidence. A tribute to overcoming the darkness of isolation and fear and re-emerging into the sunlight of life and love and laughter. What we missed and what we recaptured. How we did it and the perspectives we all needed in how to get through.
The stories are also of courage and perseverance. From small business owners who refused to let lifetimes of efforts go down the drain to entertainers who had not one night of work but maintained fidelity to their craft and came back to give us all some smiles. We did it. And we will do more. Draw inspiration and resolve from these stories. We have a good ways to make up, but we are all well on the road.
We know many are still cautious. But as long as we keep the vaccination numbers climbing we can get this behind us. In this issue you will find many reflections of your own hopes, fears and dreams. What people,did during the confinements. How they kept their heads about them. How they kept relationships and their professional lives going. What they missed and what they hoped for. And what they are now doing to make up for lost time.
This summer, we can cautiously hope that despite variants we are over the hump. Our vaccination numbers are approaching community immunity levels and society, culture and businesses are opening up. We thought it would be a nice tribute to all of you to demonstrate how we survived and thrived through individual stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.