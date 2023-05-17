The Commons vote passing the Trudeau government’s notorious Bill C13 was a day of shame that will not be forgotten. That Bill, superficially an updating of Canada’s Official Languages Act, recognizes by reference the supremacy of Quebec’s Bills 101 and 96 even in areas of federal jurisdiction and makes impotent Ottawa’s responsibility to protect Constitutionally guaranteed English language rights. No Canadian government has ever ceded jurisdiction. Bill C-13 would have Quebec’s language laws apply to such federal businesses as banks, airports, Canada Post and others.For the first time Anglophones in Quebec know they have no federal champion. All this fuelled by a cowering thirst to protect or add Quebec seats. It is pandering to ethno-centric Quebec nationalism.
What made the vote even more sickening was it’s size. Only one No vote. Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather was the only one with the courage to stand up and not only vote against it but vote against it in the face of his party leader, Prime Minister Trudeau’s, instructions to whip the vote. Some half dozen Liberal MPs spoke passionately against this Bill in the weeks leading up to the vote. But only Housefather carried through. A whipped vote is a tool usually used when there is a vote on a matter of confidence which if a government loses it must call an election. All money bills — including budgets — are considered confidence votes and are whipped. But why this one? Save for a desire to placate Quebec nationalists in the vain hope of getting votes.
A whipped vote is not just one where the party whips “request” the caucus members’ votes. They overtly tell them that there will be “consequences” and we know from senior sources who spoke on condition of anonymity that this is exactly the word that was used. It is the height of hypocrisy that this tactic was used by a Liberal government committed by its platform and history to the protection of minority language rights and by a Prime Minister who promised more parliamentary democracy, transparency and independence of conscience for his MPs. It does not reduce his culpability that the opposition parties went along and even worse encouraged egregious amendments to the Bill. They too bear responsibility. But they are not the government. Prime Minister Trudeau and his government are sworn to protect he Constitution. The others swear allegiance to it but it is the government that has the power.
Consequences on a whipped vote may take many forms from loss of cabinet posts, committee assignments, speaking privileges even to not having one’s renomination papers signed. Housefather’s action in the face of these penalties is all the more commendable.He said, “I promise that even when it is personally difficult for me, I will always stand up for what I believe in and for those who elected me.” Would that others had felt the same.
This Bill, behind the facade of protecting French in the rest of Canada, will eliminate jobs for English Quebecers in the federal public service and federally-regulated businesses, and could eliminate federal support of English school boards. One year ago yesterday, our communities rose as one and more than 5000 marched against Bill 96. This may be time for another march. Last time was against Premier Legault. This time it must be against Prime Minister Trudeau. The betrayal is just too odious. And his parliamentary tactics too authoritarian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.