Word is that Canada is a first world country. Hard to believe given the Keystone Kops execution of its testing, quarantine and travel policies over the past month.
Problems started popping up with our ArriveCAN app at land border crossings. It was someone’s bright idea to make documentation ‘easier’ coming into Canada. We haven’t yet followed the American example of requiring just proof of full vaccination to cross by land.
When things started to go wrong with the app — such as information being entered but not reaching border services computers — lineups started to stretch into four and five hours even on weekdays. There were dozens of cases of Canadians returning home — including many right here in Quebec — where travellers were told to go quarantine at home for up to two weeks until the info backlog got straightened out. It got so bad that Ottawa finally told border agents to help returning travellers fill out the information at the crossings and be allowed to go home.
Then Ottawa banned travel from some ten African countries because of Omicron. That resulted in hundreds of Canadians returning home and sent into government quarantine facilities or quarantine hotels while they awaited the results of a test at a Canadian airport. Even those who were fully vaccinated and with negative tests from their layovers.
That situation became so hopelessly fouled-up that dozens of Montrealers were stranded in hotels near the airport waiting for results that were supposed to take 8-10 hours stretching into three days. During those days, it took up to ten hours to get food, twenty to get sanitary materials even for pregnant women and even water took up to an hour. Parents were stuck in one room with two and three kids for days.
The straw that seemed to have broken the camel’s back came within the past week when we ran short of testers at our airports resulting in hopelessly long delays for travellers from non-banned countries. That finally led to some candour from Ottawa. Not solutions, which we will suggest here. But at least some sad truths.
Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos — one of the ablest people to hold that portfolio in a long time — finally gave Canadians some straight talk. Not good news but at least straight. He said that Canadians still planning to travel outside the country should be aware of potential “delays and hassles” upon their return to Canadian airports. That’s because for travellers arriving in Canada and Canadians returning from all countries — except the United States so far — they can expect to be tested for COVID and the airports are still not yet “at full capacity to do so.” Truth but not acceptable.
Duclos said last week, “On Nov. 30, our capacity for all air travellers from all countries was of 11,000 tests per day. As of Dec. 9, that capacity has increased to 17,000 tests per day. The end state to test all non-U.S. air travellers is a capacity of 23,000 nationally. Our testing capacity is still incomplete.”
Duclos added that contracts have been awarded to private companies to increase the testing capacity at airports, but he did not know when the level will be reached to test all returning travellers promptly. He called the current situation “risky and unstable.” Trudeau Airport was administering some 3000 tests a day as of two days ago and that is only two-thirds of what is needed.
Kudos to M. Duclos for his honesty. But it raises serious questions about policy and procedures in a first world country. It seems to us that there was no need for the reimposition of such stringent testing of travellers arriving from all non-US destinations. That should be ended immediately except for the ten red-listed African countries. We already have in place the full vaccination requirement together with a PCR test. That was enough and should be enough.
Secondly, how is it that a severe policy is implemented with the government knowing how many tests need to be administered under that policy yet Ottawa implements it before it has enough testers? That was irresponsible. There probably will never be enough, and testing fully vaccinated travellers with a PCR test within the previous 72 hours is a waste of time except for those from the ten African countries. This policy should be ended now so that the testers we have can handle the load efficiently and expeditiously.
Finally, our land border crossing policy should mirror that of the US. We should even eliminate the need for fully vaccinated Canadians who go on a one or two day trip to the US to have a PCR test within 24 hours before return. Fully vaccinated documentation should be enough. Rationalizing the land border crossing rules was done in part to help commerce. Getting our act together on testing and travel will not only help that goal but restore much needed reason and calm to our everyday lives.
