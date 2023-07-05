The past week had three pieces of news from the administration of this city that can lead reasonable people to question whether Montreal takes one step forward and two steps back. And there is not only a lack of explanation but a seeming lack of planning and foresight.
The step forward was that as of July 1st all Montrealer seniors will be able to use all public transit on the island for free. This is a much needed reform and particularly in these hyper-inflationary times. It took a considerable amount of financial planning and re-ordering of priorities and budgets that was several years in the making. It will cost the city some $50 million a year. But it is money properly spent.
On the other hand, the first step backward, was the news that the advisory committee on the REM line for the east end of Montreal had come in with its recommendations. The construction of that line had been abandoned because it was considered to be an “eye-sore” running through densely populated areas on its way into the downtown terminus.
There are those who consider the existing REM lines in the West Island and into downtown somewhat of an eyesore as well and complaints have come pouring in about the noise after the recent test runs. Particularly in the southwest area in Pointe St. Charles. But the REM is critical to Montreal having a proper and complete public transit system. We are one of the few major cities without a completed system. It is not only curious as to why the east-end areas were given special consideration after construction was set to begin, but the report of the committee was shocking in its recommendations.
It concluded that the eastern REM should be built underground at a staggering cost of $36 billion. The current western above-ground REM came in at $6.5 billion. But what was even more staggering was Mayor Plante’s enthusiastic support of the recommendations going so far as to say that, “We all have to get behind this,” holding her hands together for emphasis. But where is the money going to come from? No explanation has been forthcoming at all. The cost is equivalent to a third of the provincial budget!
There is no more money to get out of Montreal property and business owners owners after the recent highest municipal tax increases in history. One cannot help but be reminded that this is not the first time Montrealers are facing large debts to repay. The cost of the Olympics took thirty years to pay off. There is no reason the eastern part of the island should be treated differently from the west.
Aside from the fact that the recommendations give preferential treatment to one side of the city than to the other — even though the other western part pays more in taxes and will in effect have to subsidize this — it would delay a critical priority on the municipal agenda. Affordable rental housing!
That was the second step back we learned of last week. And important source of housing and revenues for the city was to have come from the development of the land at the Hippodrome site. For six years the city has been sitting with this land. Its plan calls for 6000 housing units. But the conditions the city has set are onerous.
Not a single offer has been received for the purchase and development of any of the land. The fall 2022 municipal call for offers set a minimum bid of $10 million to purchase the smallest part of the land and stipulated that 60 per cent of housing units on the site remain “affordable” — or below the median market rate — for 30 years. Claridge’s Pierre Boivin as well as the Montreal Economic Institute have both weighed in with the reality that builders simply cannot make a profit with this conditions.
So far, the Plante administration has awarded only one development contract, a deal with a non-profit organization to construct a 100-per-cent affordable housing complex, representing up to 250 of the 6,000 units the city wants to build at the site. There really is no realizable development plan at the moment.
The nearby Triangle district development successfully produced several thousand units — many affordable — and in a timely schedule because the city’s stipulations allowed room for profit. The Plante administration seems to feel it can dictate terms to developers. Well, the business community has said no.
One step forward and two steps back is not sound public administration. Particularly when the steps back result from political dogma and not evidence based facts. It is time that the Plante administration recalibrate its thinking, reduce grandiose plans and enable conditions for the private sector to go to work producing the revenues needed for good projects like free transit and more rental housing. They won’t be realized through wishful thinking.
