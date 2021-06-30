The recent talk about cancelling Canada Day because of the new revelations about the horrors of the Residential Schools is perhaps going too far. But the suggestions that we all devote this Canada Day to a day of reflection and a rendez-vous with our own history is long overdue.
If the Residential School revelations spark a collective look in the mirror, it will not only pay tribute to the thousands of dead children buried in unmarked graves, but it may actually bring this country to a level of maturity that other G7 nations have but we have been avoiding. Since the end of World War II Canadians have generally and consistently evaded our responsibility of memory and witness.
Clearly the great stain on our pretensions to be a fair and just society that never practiced the sins of our neighbour to the South has always been the hiding of our policy on our First Nations. This country certainly has never been the kind and gentle land that generations of political leaders have pretended it to be.
But our self-examination on Indigenous issues should also open the windows for some fresh air on what the true north really is. Too many Canadians have bought into the myths and have allowed themselves to be lulled into sanitized semi-consciousness swallowing whole all state interference in our personal prerogatives because we chose to perpetuate the myth of good faith from the state.
The reality of Canada is much different. This country was not founded on any heart-stirring principles. No “Life,liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” No “Liberté, égalité, fraternité.” Our constitution only speaks of “Peace, order and good government” and this country’s growth has been basically a corporatist experiment in exploitation and enrichment.And not by businesspeople who knew how to do it for all stakeholders, but by politicians who knew very little past the priorities of the next election.
Let’s start coming to terms with that. From the fact that Canada too condoned black slavery, to the Pacific Scandal of 150 MPs accepting bribes tied to the building of the railroads that joined this country together, to the debased official policy against First Nations, to the oligarchical control of wealth and power by the Family Compacts, to the second class treatment of most French-Canadians in fact if not in law through deals between state and church for votes, to restrictive and biased immigration policies that led to Canada having the worst record on Jewish refugees during the Third Reich of any western country, to the “None is too many” post-war policies against Jewish immigration, to the internment of Japanese and Italian Canadian citizens we have much to come to terms with.
And in coming to terms with our historical sins, perhaps we will finally understand how much nonsense we have bought into in our modern era. It is time to face up to the fact that Canada has the worst social security system in the G7 and according to the OECD is the only industrialized economy that leaves its seniors below the poverty line in their pensions. It is time to face up to the fact that we have allowed intrusions into our basic rights of privacy and expression with submission to virtue-signalling rule and regulation that are nothing more than excuses for more government control. It is time to face up to the fact that one-third of our households live below the poverty line and twenty per cent of our children go to sleep hungry every night.
It is time to face up to the fact that overbearing law and legislation have stifled individual initiative and made of us a country that produces nothing and and — by rule not exception — stifles the very business creativity that could actually unleash prosperity but then that would unmask the utter failures of our governments. It is time to face up to the fact that our insanely high taxes — the highest in the G7 — feed vote buying diversity schemes and chase our best and brightest entrepreneurs out of the country. It is time to face up to the fact that everything the state was supposed to get right — healthcare, education, transport, defence — it has allowed to degenerate into states of desperate disrepair all to protect the jobs of legions of needless bureaucrats. And it is time to face up to the fact that Canada has capitulated on protecting Constitutional minority rights on the altar of expediency.
This country has been built on bodyguards of lies. Maybe the catharsis of reflection, memory and witness will rouse Canadians from their naive lethargy. It is time to understand that behind the postcards of Lake Louise and Mont-Tremblant lays a far grimmer Canadian reality.
