We have warned in this space that legislation on language and culture lets loose the demons of fear and division. Our front-page exclusive story on the Lachine school forcing kids to self-incriminate if they speak English to a friend in class illustrates this tragic consequence.
College Saint-Louis in Lachine has decided that speaking a language other than French – in class – is punishable by detention. Students were given an agenda book which contains blank infraction slips. They are expected to log the date and time of their missteps, to sign it, and get their parents’ signatures. Like demerit points, once they’ve amassed enough warnings, they can receive a detention, like staying after school, or having to come in to serve time on a ped day.
What is the message we are creating in a young person’s mind about using the English language? The common language of most of the world and particularly in business. How will they compete? If we compel students to snitch on themselves, how much of a stretch is it that kids will start ratting on each other for an odd word here and there? Do we really want that kind of society?
College Saint-Louis, is part of the Centre de Service Scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys, a French school board. Though the principal refused to give The Suburban a comment, a spokesperson from the school board said that since it is a Francophone board, they are bound by the dictates of Bill 96 in terms of using French in classes and activities in their schools, “with the exception of periods reserved for learning another language.”
And herein lies the problem. As bad as Bill 96 is, it does not demand that students become snitches on themselves and be penalized for a word or two to a friend in class in a language other than French. But this is what happens when an illiberal law is enacted. People — even educators — don’t think or read. They merely want to please the Quebec bureaucrats and they know full well that punishment for speaking something other than French will please those bureaucrats.
Instead of feeling shame and apologizing for this measure, this school board was almost proud of it. It was the board’s interpretation of the “spirit”of Bill 96. To the “spirit” that legitimizes making language war against children. This is the low limitation Quebec has sunk to and the very real cost of discrimination.
A society that rains war on its children is a society in deep crisis. The family who called us with this story and supplied the picture of the book felt it had to come forward because they were so disgusted by the school. They asked for anonymity because the family member attending the school was petrified. The family is Francophone.
The propaganda efforts of the Quebec government and the establishment French media justifying 96 and smearing critics will result in damage to their own young people. Incidents such as this should prick the conscience of all of goodwill. The “spirit” of 96 is nothing nut the truncheon blows of nullification. Open license for psychological oppression.
You only really learn another language by using it. If you are restricted to using or practicing English only in official class periods, students are condemned to never becoming functional in the language the schools are pretending to teach them. Everyone will get an F. The schools above all.
This is not teaching students about the importance of knowing French. It is teaching young people that the rights of citizenship in a free and democratic society may be openly and unopposedly abridged in Quebec. That is the twisted legacy they will leave school with. A snitch society where you must incriminate yourself.
