Last week we ran a story on the 10,000 person March of the Foundation for Individual Rights and Liberties. The march was called to protest the mandatory mask regulations, the $6,000 fines that enforce them, the possibility of mandatory vaccinations and the unprecedented power that the provincial government would have until the end of the pandemic if Bill 61 passed. Some of you agreed with the marchers’ positions, some of you did not. But when our editor received calls complaining that we “dared” give coverage to the march, we felt a response was required.
This newspaper has always rejected self-censorship, in the name of political correctness and we reject today’s “cancel culture” as well.
When north of 10,000 people (the number we were given by police) march for or against anything, that’s news! Damn right we’ll cover it.
Some of you didn’t like the fringe elements that participated. So what? The vast majority were just regular folks tired of governments letting public services fail and getting more and more into social engineering. They just want their “right to be let alone” as Justice Louis Brandeis called the “most valued and inalienable right” to be respected. They weren’t opposed to people wearing masks, they were opposed to the government going from education and persuasion to compulsion and coercion. The City of Montreal gave the marchers a permit even though provincial guidelines limit public gatherings to 250 people. Just as the City rightly gave the BLM marchers permits when no public gatherings at all were allowed. Freedom of expression — short of overt incitement to violence — is that important and is that indivisible.
We’ll leave you all with these word from constitutional lawyer Julius Grey: “Despite Covid, the Charter of Rights has not been repealed and the rule of law has not been suspended.”
