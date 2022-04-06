You will excuse us if we don’t exhibit much enthusiasm by the announcement from the Quebec Liberals they they will vote against Bill 96. The news this week of the extent of damage to anglophone students done by Liberal members of the committee examining the Bill is a bitter pill to swallow.
The issue of course relates to the infamous amendment that demands that all students in English CEGEPs take and pass three core courses in French. Without passing a core course, a student cannot graduate. And if a student passes with a low grade their R-score is affected limiting their chances of acceptance at the best universities.
Even René Levesque and Camille Laurin left CEGEPs protected from Bill 101. But not our current Minister responsible for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette who authored Bill 96. Jolin-Barrette is also Justice Minister. He knows very well the rights he is trampling in an attempt to squeeze the last, aging, nationalist votes out of the electorate.
When this amendment was first made public, it was assumed that the idea came from him or his CAQ colleagues. This week’s stunning news revealed that it was actually an idea from Liberal education critic Hélène David supported by her colleague David Birnbaum who sit on the committee doing a clause by clause study.
The CAQ proposal on the three French core courses was intended to apply only to Francophones and Allophones in English CEGEPs. That was bad enough coming on the heels of the Bill’s restriction of admission to English CEGEPs. It was Mme. David who insisted that Anglophone students be included. She said she wanted a greater “mix.”
Jolin-Barrette was so taken aback that he even exhibited a touch of compassion and asked Mme. David if this requirement wouldn’t be too difficult on Anglophone students. David stuck by her guns. Jolin-Barrette called for a recess and after consulting with his advisors came back and accepted the Liberal amendment.
David never even suggested consulting with educators. As Marianopolis DG Christian Corno and Vanier DG John McMahon reported, there was not even a phone call from Quebec to any educator to see of this was even possible not just from the sense of students passing but finding teachers to handle core courses in French. But then reason never plays a part in Quebec language legislation. Both Corno and McMahon have warned that as many as 30% of their students won’t pass or won’t achieve a sufficient R-score. As they both said, “ options for young Anglophones will be limited.
There is much evil in Bill 96. From applying Bill 101 to areas of federal jurisdiction, extending it to small companies of 25 employees and up just as they are trying to recover from the pandemic, to the worst element of all allowing inspectors to seize a company’s cellphones and computers without warrant and based on anonymous denunciations to enforce French in inter-office communication.
But when you start using language and politics to destroy young people’s futures, that just demonstrates a repulsive venality unworthy of any liberal democracy. So Quebec Liberals, your complicity in this won’t be restored by how you vote. Redemption requires much more than that. and Anglos realize they don’t have a true ally left.
