The news cycle today is entirely focused only on Covid and Trump. But there are atrocities occurring in the world today. Not talking about wars, or skirmishes, we are talking about ethnic cleansing again.
We cannot afford to lose sight of are the overarching principles of human justice and basic decency that mankind has struggled to protect and preserve for so long. If we do, we will not recognize ourselves on the other side of all this.
“Injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere,” the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. famously wrote. That ideal should be our guiding light. It means that just because horror and destruction is occurring in far away lands, we have no right to turn our eyes away from them.
Today we seek to turn your attention to two of these tragedies that are occurring overseas. In Asia, the People’s Republic of China is carrying our what has been described as a Genocide against its Uyghur (pronounced Wegur) Muslim minority. Millions have been killed, raped and forced into concentration and work camps. It is time for our government to lead the free world in sanctioning China.
In Europe, the small nation of Armenia - one of the few robust democracies to arise out of the old Soviet Union - is being attacked for the third time since 1992 by neighbouring Azerbaijan. The difference this time is that Turkey has entered the fray supporting Azerbaijan with money and weapons. Many observers feel that the Turks may well be bent on continuing the slaughter of Armenians they initiated in 1915 that resulted in 1.5 million Armenian deaths and has been called the “first Genocide of the 20th Century.” Though there is an arms embargo on Turkey, a Canadian company has been selling sensors for Turkish drones that are killing Armenian civilians. Without those sensors the drones would be useless. We must press Ottawa to end this practice.
On the facing page you will read in detail the stories of these two sad and tragic ongoing events. We hope they will move you to action whether by writing to your MPs or attending one of the many demonstrations taking place. Let us not be the recipients of that terrible epitaph of history that we acted “too late.” The debt we owe to the victims of the Holocaust is that the words “Never Again” must mean something every day and in every way.
