We have reported and editorialized about this Covid crisis with a view to balancing information you need about the health risks while reflecting the real human, social and economic costs of some of the measures governments have taken.
So we certainly have no objection to Premier Legault’s idea of a four-day holiday break for Quebecers. There is real damage being done by this quasi-lockdown. Psychological and physical as well as material. But a break at Christmas! Really?
Premier Legault called this a moral contract with Quebecers because he is counting on our goodwill to isolate a week before the four days and then isolate for a week after. Well, reasonable people may call it moral hypocrisy.
We have used this space several times in the past to try and explain the Premier’s position and rationale on Bill 21. He wanted manifestations of faith out of certain sectors of the public services. We did not condemn him for it as many others did. But if he still stands behind the values of laity, why single out a Christian holiday? What about Diwali for Hindus and Hanukkah for Jews? Should they not be allowed to gather with 10 of their relatives and friends too?
No M. Legault. Unfortunately you struck out on this one. You can’t have your cake and eat it too if you value Bill 21. If you really wanted a moral contract and not moral relativism, then the four-day break should have been around New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Then all Quebecers – in all our diversity – would have been treated with equity and fairness. And shouldn’t that always be the goal of governance?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.