The New Year is starting with the same lack of rhyme or reason as the last one ended. We have warned since the introduction of Bill 96 that it is only the beginning. That new language ethno-nationalism will not only compromise education and constitutionally protected civil rights, but will infect and poison Quebec’s ability to grow and expand economically. As much as the business community here warned Premier Legault of the dangers of more language restrictions reducing foreign investments, the CAQ government decided to add fuel to the fire.
It has been said that money has no colour or smell. Maybe not. But in Quebec it suddenly has a language. As of this past Dec.28th,a Quebec immigration program designed to attract entrepreneurs will now only accept applications from French speakers. The Legault government has
decided to include investor immigrants in its promise to have 100 per cent of newcomers to Quebec be francophone by 2026.
In one fell swoop Quebec has decided to cut itself off from the English-speaking investor world. That world compromises the largest pool of capital on the globe. This isn’t just about restricting school exemptions for children of executives of foreign companies. This is Quebec saying it would rather be rather be prejudiced than prosperous.
In no way, shape or form can this be interpreted as “protecting” the French language. In any given year only about 75 non-French-speaking investors were accepted. But the wealth and jobs they created were critical. So this action won’t protect the French language - even if the 75 had 300 family members. But it will cost Quebec jobs for francophones.
But then we can suppose that Quebec believes the lost investment dollars will be made up through larger federal transfer payment that already total $13 billion out of the total of $18.5 billion in equalization payments Ottawa did last year. This Quebec entrepreneur program offers a path to permanent residency and there is no limit to the number of French-speaking applicants who can apply. But now, only French speakers need apply. The similar federal program, has no language barriers.
Immigration consultant Christine Poulin said the decision will make Quebec less attractive to investors.”For me, I'm not afraid at all of 75 people. I'm just afraid of what we are losing.These people have money, they have technology, and they are going to bring to our economy, so that's us that are losing at the same time because when we are going to have some candidates coming to knock at our door, what are we going to suggest to them? Go to Ontario?”
A G20 Task Force praised these programs, but that wasn’t enough for M.Legault.”What we live in is a competition among countries to attract the best entrepreneurs and the best start-ups, and by cutting the non-French speaking entrepreneurs' immigration program, it will cut the pool of talent," said Task Force member Winston Chan. Perhaps more to the point are the words of constitutional lawyer Julius Grey who said in an anti-Bill 96 rally last summer that, “This Quebec government wants to put the province into the middle of the Sahara desert where it will be influenced by nothing and nobody.”
It seems M.Legault is well on his way to doing just that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.