It is a hopeful sign that Mayor Plante has indicated a desire to open discussions on a more equitable Agglo tax structure with the Mayors of demerged municipalities. This should be an opening to permanent reform not just a temporary peace. The issue involves hundreds of millions of tax dollars coming out of the pockets of Montrealers in demerged municipalities. Dollars for which these residents do not get anywhere near their fair share of services in return.
Her acquiescence follows an emergency meeting of the demerged Mayors which we report on our front page. Following that meeting the Mayors made it clear that they are prepared for a last ditch negotiation which if it fails, “all options will be on the table.” So far only Beaconsfield has taken recourse to the courts. But more may follow as may other extra judicial actions.
It is unfortunate that it took this kind of threat, but it was inevitable. Demerged cities pay over 50% of their taxes to the Agglo but get nowhere near their share of services.That percentage has grown steadily through the years. But essential services such as police, firefighters and snow removal rest with Montreal.
The origins of the problem go back to Bill 9, the legislation that governed demerger. It gave Montreal fiat power on taxation and though establishing the Agglo, it gave Montreal veto power against the demerged municipalities.It was also that legislation that set unreasonable barriers on the demerger votes. It demanded a 35% voter turnout even if a majority of voters in a municipality voted to demerge. Falling just under that 35% threshhold is why certain areas like Pierrefonds, St.Laurent, St.Leonard and Outremont could not demerge and join the 15 that did. Had they been able to, the balance of power on taxation and indeed on who rules the island would have been much different today.
Then in 2008 came an agreement on pro-rates taxation.It was signed by all 15 demerged municipalities, the city of Montreal and the Minister of Municipal Affairs. The agreement established a fair relative weight for each city for the sharing of Agglomeration expenses.This relative weight was supposed to remain constant for future evaluation roles.
Then 2017, a temporary exception to the 2008 agreement was reached to accommodate a special situation with Ste.Anne de Bellevue- the transfer of the veteran hospital from Federal to Provincial. This temporary exception to the 2008 agreement ended in 2019. Then calculations were to go back to the fair value that had been in
But the exception favoured Montreal so the city not only kept postponing but made calculations that dramatically raised the tax bills of the other demerged cities. The 2008 agreement had an equitable relative pro-rating. But Montreal never went back to it.
So today, since property taxes are based on a triennial role of market values of some 30,000 sales of properties, Montreal limited its tax increases to 2.7% but passed on 6-11% increases to the demerged cities. With no commensurate increase in services or control over those services to the demerged municipalities.
It is anti-democratic governance and inequitable cost-sharing bearing no relation to the populations or revenues of the demerged cities. It always comes down to “What Montreal wants.” If this new round of negotiatons between Montreal and the demerged Mayors is to have concrete results two things need to be accomplished. First, a restoration of the 2008 agreement. Second, a new round of voting for those municipalities where the majority voted for demerger but didn’t reach the turnout threshold. This would make population and revenue levels more equitable for all Montrealers and spread taxation on a more equal basis. Mayor Plante has a legacy chance to end taxation without equitable representation. It is to be hoped she seizes this moment to make history.
