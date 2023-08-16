Last week Métro Media ceased publication of all of its 20 neighbourhood newspapers and closed their respective websites. President and CEO Andrew Mulé directly blamed the Montreal Plante administration’s bylaw banning the distribution of Publisacs. Mulé said that, “the media have had a hard time over the past few years, but Métro took a particularly devastating blow when the Mayor of Montreal announced the end of our distribution method, the Publi-Sac.”
That distribution method was the only one left available. It was irreplaceable in Montreal. Mayor Plante just doesn’t get it. Or doesn’t want to. She tweeted her sympathy and saluted the work of Metro without addressing the issue. Mulé replied to her that, “...communicating on social media is full control of the message (by those who post) without the need for independent fact-checking. Good luck with that, Montreal.”
Good luck to Montreal indeed. It’s about costs. And the elimination of Publi-Sac would drive distribution costs — one of the major expenses of newspapers — through the roof. The Mayor had used environmental reasons for the ban. Yet everything in the Publi-Sacs was made from recycled materials and the cost for recycling is borne by the publishers ( through a tax) not the public.
The Suburban asked the mayor if she feels any regret over the bylaw?” Her response was that the problems of Metro had to do with the “financing method” and not the “distribution model.” She also blamed META’s policies as hurting all media and that the City will have to “reflect” on what to do.
We reiterated that Mr. Mulé put the responsibility squarely on the Publi-Sac bylaw for the closure and that META had nothing to do with their decision to close. The answer we received from the Mayor was, “You have our response.”
Herein lies the problem. Mayor Plante either doesn’t understand — or refuses to admit — that what she calls “the financing method” was severely impacted by her destruction of the distribution model. She deflects from the real issue. We don’t need “reflection” — in her words. We need action. Her bylaw caused the problem. Let her find the money to cover the increase in distribution costs it caused and subvent publishers.
The Mayor owns this issue. As difficult as times are for media she needs to take responsibility for this damage in Montreal. META certainly doesn’t help, but it doesn’t come close to the expenditure increase caused by the Publi-Sac bylaw.
The bylaw should be repealed. It damages the free flow of information and local democracy itself. Mayor Plante is the mayor of all Montrealers. She has a duty to represent more than just her base. Sadly only 36% of eligible voters in the Ville de Montreal turned out in the election. As Mayor she has a legal obligation to serve all. We would not like to think that she is one of those elected officials who are quietly pleased with an ill-informed public who can be swayed in any direction because they are not getting the news.
My impression is that Publisac was always delivered by people who are at the margins of society--people on welfare, etc. Who else would go, meet the truck, and schlep to deliver the ad-mail and local papers door-to-door in all sorts of weather. Mayor Plante, in her fight to reduce waste ignored this (or, to be charitable, did not take it into account). Or, maybe, some of the publications shed light on what the administration is doing wrong--so no newspapers, no negative press. So I still get junk mail, but now delivered by the CanadaPost mailman (mailperson??) at a jigher cost by companies that can afford it. I'd rather have junk mail and local papers delivered by poor people (welfare, etc.) and "suffer" from extra pollution. Give them jobs. It coesn't cost me (the extra paper in recycling is a negligible cost compared to giving someone a job.
