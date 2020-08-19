Mayor Plante, show us that you get it. Honour Peterson. Retire Groulx.

Oscar Peterson was an iconic Quebecer for all the best reasons. Abbé Lionel Groulx was iconic to too many for all the wrong reasons. Peterson’s music and spirit brought people together around the world. Groulx’s racist writings sowed division and discord for decades in the period known as “La Grande Noirceur” — “The Great Darkness”- during the Duplessis era. Peterson left us with a soundtrack for the rest of our lives. Groulx left us nightmares from a dark past.
Montrealer Naveed Hussein has worked for months to convince Montreal to change the name of Lionel-Groulx Metro to Oscar Peterson. The Metro stop borders the fabled Little Burgundy area where Peterson grew up and which spawned so many talented Montrealers. His reason is that he felt Groulx’s anti-semitic views in particular were a stain on Montreal and Groulx was not worthy of being honoured.
The issue of Groulx has come up many times over the years as people pleaded with the city to change the name. No effort has met with such broad public acceptance as Hussein’s. He started a petition on Change.Org that has now surpassed 25,000 names. Hussein believes that renaming the station would help heal divisions and strengthen diversity. He will shortly be presenting the petition to City Hall.
The reaction from the Plante Administration has been less than forthcoming to say the least. The city has said it won’t change the name because Metro stations names have to reflect some nearby street name. Well Madame Plante, the solution is simple and if you take it, it will demonstrate that you are beginning to understand the city you are governing and not just those who voted for you. Lionel-Groulx is a small side street. It would be very easy to change the name of the street to Rue Oscar-Peterson and then change the Metro stop’s name.
Madame Mayor, Oscar Peterson brought rays of light and hope into our city. Why not follow his example and do the same. Stop pandering to the dark shadows of our past. Show that you possess more than a dry, bureaucratic heart. This is not the first go-around with this Mayor on this issue. When there was an initiative to name a street for Peterson’s sister and teacher Daisy Sweeney when she died at 97, Mayor Plante said, “Why change a name of something that already has a name.”
That didn’t seem such a problem when the City renamed Dorchester and University after René Lèvesque and Robert Bourassa respectively. Why is it we seem to have trouble honouring non-francophones in this age of “diversity.” Let’s not repeat the same drawn out embarrassment. Let Montreal bring an end to honouring the polemicist of racial and ethnic purity.
Mayor Plante, show us that you get it. Honour Peterson. Retire Groulx.
