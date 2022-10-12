This past Monday World Homeless Day was marked around the world. We heard emotional pleas from the public and promises from politicians. The pleas are, as always, heart-rending. The promises, as always, mostly empty.
For the life of the Plante administration, every fall we hear a promise from City Hall that there is a plan and a budget to provide sufficient shelter for Montreal’s thousands of homeless who end up on the streets. And every year, we are given the same excuse that something went wrong in the plans because Quebec didn’t provide the full amount of some amount of promised funding on time. It’s enough.
Our plea — no our demand — today is that whether Montreal or Quebec is at fault, Premier Legault fresh off a major victory and Mayor Plante a year into her new mandate can finally afford to stop the excuses and get their collective acts together. Both have said that dignified shelter is a right. It’s time for more than pretty words.
There have been many countless stories of tragedies. But what is seared in Montrealers’ minds is the story of Raphael André. He was a homeless man found dead from exposure in a portable toilet down the street from the Open Door shelter which he was asked to leave at 8pm.. André had money in his pocket and tried to get a cab to take him to another shelter but no one would pick him up. His story has been repeated dozens of times.
After this tragedy, Mayor Plante opened a facility near the Olympic Stadium that would shelter homeless 24 hours day. The capacity was not enough. Increased shelters are necessary in the east, centre and west of this city. One facility is hard to get to — particularly in our frigid winters — and one isn’t going to solve the problem of homeless people dying. Every year she promises a shelter plan by the end of August. And every year it never comes as city councillor Benoit Langevin passionately points out in council meetings.
Shelters can’t be centralized. Shelter has to be brought to where the homeless are. They must be accessible and available. The don’t have to be big and centralized. It is the only way to avoid the human tragedies we see played out every winter on our streets.
Estimates of those on the streets range from 5,000-20,000. At the start of the pandemic Montreal opened 14 shelters. They were inexplicably cut back to three late last year. “Why not make those shelters permanent?” Welcome Hall Mission CEO Sam Watts asked at the time. No answer was forthcoming. It takes at least a month to get a brick and mortar shelter building operational. That’s the city’s number. There is no plan for extra shelters and it’s already October. We can’t take the chance of another failure this year.
So what’s the solution? There are two. First, the city has to make emergency plans to re-open and expand the temporary winter shelters it provided last winter at the old Royal Victoria hospital site, in Complexe Guy-Favreau and at the YMCA in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. But they only provided 315 beds. So we need a lot of back up.
That’s part two. We called in the army to help in seniors residences during the pandemic. Why not use the Forces for the homeless if we’re short of space again? Let the Forces set up tent facilities near existing shelters. Military tents are not the flimsy pup tents we saw sprout up from lower Westmount to Montreal North last winter. They work. They have heaters. They are needed. The Forces can get the tents operational in days. We have a dozen armorys in the city. The equipment is there.
We stand at the precipice of despair and promise. It’s time for Mayor Plante to make the ‘human deal’ more important than the ‘green deal.’
The current municipal administration spent $125,000,000 just two years ago to acquire land in Pierrefonds to build “the biggest park in Canada.” This in a city with among the highest green space ratios per capita in North America. Those dealing with the homeless crisis estimate that it would take less than a quarter of that amount to provide permanent housing for those on the streets.
Call the Mayor’s office at 514.872.3101. Let’s get it done!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.