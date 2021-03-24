March 15 is know historically as “The Ides of March.” Under the Roman Empire it corresponded to the 74th day on its calendar and was the traditional date for settling debts.
Well, we are just nine days after the 15th and it’s time to remind Mayor Plante and Premier Legault to settle some debts and keep some promises. The past two weeks the property tax bills for commercial owners have gone out. And they have been shocking.
This is a time of economic decimation for Montreal. The Retail Council of Canada and the Canadian Restaurant Association have predicted permanent business closures and empty storefronts ranging from 20-30%. The Montreal Chamber of Commerce has reported that only 5% of the 440,000 workers in downtown Montreal have returned to work. And downtown Montreal is one-third of Quebec’s GDP. Corporate offices have been reducing space and seeking rent reductions. Restaurants and stores that depend so much on walk-in trade are dying. And the Hotel Association figures demonstrate that hotel occupancies are running at only 5-20%.
Addressing this, Mayor Plante announced last fall that there would be a freeze on property taxes. But there are freezes and there are freezes. Commercial property owners obviously depend on rental and occupancy income to pay those taxes. And their revenues are built into the calculations on property valuations. With Quebec closing down business for most of the past year, there is no way that owners have the revenue to pay taxes calculated at pre-Covid levels. Quebec closed business but made no move to lower valuations. Independent businesses don’t even have the money to pay their business taxes.
When Mayor Plante made her announcement, the valuations of buildings was already set in the triennial role. What everyone was expecting was that the City would cut the tax rate sufficiently to keep the actual dollar value of 2021 tax bills to be the same as those of 2020. That is not what happened.
Mayor Plante’s office confirmed to The Suburban that the freeze her administration intended — and enacted — was simply a freeze of the tax rate not the total dollar value. It was not meant to relieve the dollars having to be paid recognizing the economic disaster we are in. What is occurring this month is that commercial property owners are actually paying more dollars in property taxes than they did in 2020. The absurdity of it should not be lost on anyone.
The City defended to The Suburban it’s decision to call the freeze a “saving” to property owners because the city would be receiving $56 million less dollars than projected because it froze the tax rate. Projected, not actual dollars. But that’s no help to property owners. Owners actually paid out more money in real dollars. As an example, one small Montreal hotel paid out $50 thousand more in property taxes than it had last year.
In contrast to Montreal’s policy, almost all demerged municipalities — as we have reported through the past months — actually cut their tax rates resulting in real dollar savings to property owners. Valuations cannot be adjusted. Only the tax rates can.
This is not a new problem for Montreal. The Altus Group — a leader in real estate analysis — released an exhaustive report last year that showed that Montreal’s tax rate is the highest in the country and is nearly double Toronto’s. And our rate has been considerably higher for decades in relation to other large Canadian cities.
What makes the situation so urgent today, is that Montreal has not seen substantial growth in its business sector so we are the only Canadian city that gets over 50% of its revenues from property taxes. In fact, Montreal is the only major North American over a million people that depends on some 70% of its revenue coming from property taxes.
Mayor Plante, this is debt settling time. Cut the tax rate and let our economy breathe. Without that, the prognosis for Montreal is a death spiral. Real estate prices crashing as CIBC’s David Rosenberg already predicted last week. Businesses closing. Bankruptcies skyrocketing. And property owners not only not reinvesting in Montreal but saying goodbye permanently to La Belle Province.
