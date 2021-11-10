All we can do is hope that she means what she says. Valerie Plante has a superb talent for saying all things to all people and making each sound sincere. But sincerity is always subject to proof. And quite regularly that proof is totally contradictory.
Despite our reservations, credit is due to her robust political tactical skills. As we point out in our front page coverage of the election, she crafted a victory with almost the exact same numbers as she had in 2017. No erosion and in fact a bit of growth. We witnessed yet another precipitous fall in voter turnout, but her numbers held. And it is not a valid criticism to say that she got 52% of only 38% of eligible voters. Because the same may be said of her opposition.
Plante didn’t inspire people to care about engaging in municipal politics which arguably affects us more than any other. But she has clearly not alienated enough people to turn out to vote against her. Our concerns about her administration were clearly and candidly laid out in our editorial last week. And despite the vote, we stand by them. As Churchill wrote, “...a vote only validates the process not the truth of ideas.”
But every election is a chance to turn a new leaf. A chance to give the benefit of the doubt once again. So we want to take this opportunity to take her at her word, but also to point out some of her contradictions that can give reasonable people pause and to suggest what she needs to do or say in order to build trust among her critics. Consider the following as a memorandum on meaning what you say.
The Mayor spoke on election night of all Montrealers being one “family” and that she would be a Mayor for, “all Montrealers.” All well and good, yet cultural communities have felt alienated from this administration since the start. City Hall has not had an open door. Today, the non-francophone communities are fearful in light of Bill 96. The Mayor has not stated unequivocally that she recognizes that Montreal is 50.3% non-francophone de souche and that while it is a francophone city she will guarantee that Montrealers who need services in English will continue to get them. It’s time she walked the talk. Kumbaya words and phrases just don’t cut it anymore.
The day after the election the Mayor said that her government’s priorities during the first 100 days will be “affordable housing and economic recovery.” Again, all well and good. But her promises on building up the stock of affordable housing in her first term were nowhere close to being realized. The reason is that the vehicle she chose to use was to demand of private developers that any project over a certain size had to have 20% of units be “affordable” and if they were not there were severe financial penalties. It was the “stick” approach rather than the “carrot.” But the Mayor knows that using a stick against private capital resonates with many of her followers. We would suggest she would resonate even more if she actually got her goals done. Housing will be built by the private sector not the city. The city has neither the money or the know-how to build efficiently and well. But if the city put away the stick and offered carrot programs combining tax credits, tax holidays and buybacks with reasonable built-in profits paid out over time — as was the case in previous administrations in the past twenty years — that would galvanize the private sector into action and Mayor Plante could claim a substantial stock of affordable housing. Real results not empty hopes.
As for economic recovery, she won’t be helping it if she continues with policies that have included a war on cars, curtailment of parking and limiting locomotion down the city’s main commercial thoroughfare. The Mayor of Montreal is also the Mayor of Ville-Marie borough. Downtown. Responsible for one-third of Quebec’s GDP. If she really means to help economic recovery,let her do one thing: stop the plan to reduce St.Catherine St. to one lane of traffic with no parking. Merchants, restaurants and entrepreneurs are still struggling to recover from the pandemic. They need their customers and clients and those need places to park their cars. Mayor Plante can talk about pedestrian walkways all she wants, but pedestrians don’t spend as much money as people coming with cars. The latter are destination money-spenders. And right now their destinations are West Island and off island malls.We need them back before downtown completely dies. And if the Mayor is worried that her “green” voters might be upset, she can always remind them that she spent hundreds of millions of public dollars on acquiring more parkland in a city with more green space than any other of a million or more in North America.
If Mayor Plante follows the three simple suggestions we have outlined here then we — and many others — will see that she is beginning to means what she says. And then maybe, just maybe, we will truly be in what she has called a “new era.” It’s really as simply as that. That’s how she can walk her talk. Over to you Mayor Plante.
