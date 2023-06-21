Well, Montreal did it again. We hosted another Grand Prix and the world came. Stores and restaurants benefitted from the tourists. The streets were full and bustling. And there was a feeling of well-being. Part of that upbeat tone was a loosening of rule and regulation.We need more of that all year. The Grand Prix — more than any other event — puts this city in front of the eyes of the world. And more than anything else Montreal stages, the Grand Prix week is responsible for up to 15% of annual revenues for many downtown stores, restaurants and bars. But as we remember the memories, why not carry them through the whole year? Let’s remember to talk to people in whatever language works. Let’s be as friendly and cosmopolitan as we were all week. Let’s have the planning and coordination that accommodated the more than 100,000 visitors in place to accomodate all Montrealers all the time. Let’s have our security personal keep the smiles they had during the week flashing through the year. Let’s keep in mind that the “whole world is watching” all year long . And no city is better at putting on an inviting allure than Montreal. We Montrealers can keep the party going even after the GP has left town. And if we do all that — if we keep up our reputation as a hot, fun and welcoming place — then this city will continue to grow and bloom and those good feelings will sweep the political wars that hold us back completely out of the way. Montreal is Quebec’s Metropole. We showed that face during Grand Prix week. Let’s continue to “Grand Prix” it all year long.
On the last day of the Assembly session this Premier decided to introduce Bill 31. Under current law, if a tenant sublets their apartment the landlord must respect the same rent. A new tenant can be charged up to 10% more. Bill 31 would remove that protection of subtenancies that has been in place for 52 years.
The Bill has sparked debate but none more than about the words of Housing Minister France-Élaine Duranceau.
In introducing the legislation, Duranceau said that, “tenants have been misusing lease transfers to keep rental rates low.” The obtuseness of that comment was obvious to all.
But not satisfied with that comment, she decided to double-down. In a later interview she said tenants should, “invest in real estate if they want to control their costs.” People generally rent because they don’t have enough money for houses and mortgages. And with mortgage rates having almost doubled in 14 months, this certainly isn’t an option.
There was such a barrage of criticism at this “Let them eat cake” attitude that she was forced to apologize. She said she was, “sorry if she appeared insensitive.”
One may wonder if these were errors or ignorance. Whichever it was, it may reasonably be asked if it’s not time for a change.
