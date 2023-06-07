America may have its own daily dose of culture wars, but after last week, Quebec — as part of North America — is worthy of American media attention. We can certainly use some help to get the world’s attention on the continued destruction of minority rights. It’s not Jim Crow, but we’re getting close to McCarthyism to put it in American terms. And last week we had a hat-trick of evil.
On June 1st, the latest manifestations of Bill 96 came into effect. One major one has been called the most “chilling” of any language laws yet. It requires all companies of five employees or more to report the percentage of employees who are “proficient” in French. Proficient is not defined. This surprised many in the legal community because the original text of Bill 96 said it was applicable only to companies of 25 employees or more. The list also requires that the company directors include their home addresses. The list of companies will be made public. The OQLF is to have total authority over these companies in terms of response.
No one has offered any explanation as to what possible benefit such a McCarthyite Blacklist could have for the protection of French. What it will do is create targets for hate. We have our own problems with extremists. We need not go back to the bloody days of the FLQ for proof. Last spring eco-thugs set fire to the cars of a prominent banker and his wife in the parking lot of their home because the thugs determined in their wisdom that the banker’s institution lent too much money to polluters. Expect more of the same.
The same day as the blacklist requirement, it was announced that all incoming calls for government services would be answered in English only if the caller gave a “good faith declaration” that they had a right to be answered in English. They were to attest that they were “historic anglos” who had gone to school in English in Quebec. Or that they were immigrants here less than six months Or that they were members of First Nations. These three groups -and only these three — are “permitted” English services according to Bill 96. Again in American terms, segregation anyone?
The third part of the hat trick had to do with clergy. Bill 101 provided for an exemption for foreign clergy. It being difficult for faith communities to find enough homegrown clerics, many find them from outside Quebec. So 101 provided exemptions because clergy usually wanted their children to go to English schools. The exemption from French schooling was for three years and renewable for three year terms.
Bill 96 cut the three years to two with no renewability. B’nai Brith appealed to Quebec for a meeting to make exemptions for several Rabbis who were considering posts here in Quebec. Not only was no meeting forthcoming, but both the bureaucrats and Minister Jolin-Barrette totally ignored the request of the largest Jewish organization in the country. Not even the courtesy of a recognition that they had received the request. This is the first religious group to ask for an exemption. Again, in American terms, does Spiro Agnew’s “benign neglect” ring a bell?
What the Legault government is doing are violations of international law. Both the 1992 UN Covenant on the Protection of Religious and Linguistic Minorities on their acquired rights, and the stipulations of the 2013 Quebec City declaration of the global Inter-Parliamentary Union on the issue only of the Protection of Linguistic Minority Rights. Quebec is breaching international law. The UN itself declared that in the 1990s.
Quebec’s Pastagate affair a few years ago, when an Italian restaurant was fined for having Italian words on its menu, made international headlines. It is time for the world’s spotlight to be turned on Quebec again. Much coverage is spent on America’s culture wars. Well, abutting the American border there is not a culture war going on but a cultural cleansing.
