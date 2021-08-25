This has been a week of mixed messages on control of Covid that has rarely been seen in this pandemic. Particularly in the realm of education. And we have received our fair share of calls from concerned parents. Concerned parents not worried about lack of protection, but concerned that there is too much.
This week the City of Montreal lifted its 17-month state of emergency. Positivity tests have gone up but are stable and hospitalizations have shown only the smallest of increases. Yet this same week, the EMSB and many private schools announced that masks will be required even during classes. McGill soon followed.
All this occurred just ten days after Education Minister Roberge sent out guidelines that made it clear masks in classrooms would not be required. Parents’ concerns relate to students ability to learn with a mask on all day save for short periods. Even unions have problems with workers who must wear them in factories and assembly lines all day.
But there is a broader issue of messaging and information. The vaccinations are working. Rates have come down remarkably. When kids returned to school earlier this year, there was no dramatic increase. Now we are told that we will need boosters and students need masks in classes. If the messengers don’t get their messages straight we could see more confusion as to what needs to be done to end this thing. And confusion is the last thing we need.
