A lot of ink has been spilled on Minister for the French Language Simon Jolin-Barrette’s “concession” on the language of courses in Cegeps. He agreed to remove the Bill 96 amendment mandating that students in English Cegeps take three “core” courses in French and replaced that requirement with one that would make students take three French language courses to improve their skills. Nothing terrible about that, but don’t get complacent. Bertrand Tremblay, head of the Féderation des Cegeps, warned that up to a third of Anglophone students may not graduate or may not achieve an R score that would make them eligible for university. Bill 96 is the gravest attack on what’s left of our constitutionally protected language rights since Pauline Marois’ Bill 14.
Bill 14 was defeated by targeted public outcries. We were proud to help lead that effort. Aside from representations in the National Assembly and meetings with Ministers, a high point in the opposition was a rally of thousands on a frigid February day outside Premier Marois’ Montreal office on McGill College Ave. That same type of rally is being organized by a variety of rights groups, health care workers, teachers and even demerged municipalities.
The May 14th March will start at 11 at Dawson College and proceed along Sherbrooke to Premier Legault’s Montreal office at that same address on McGill College where we rallied against Bill 14. The reason for the choice of Dawson College should still be fresh in your minds. That is one decision that Jolin-Barrette did not reverse. Dawson had been in negotiation with the Couillard and Legault government for a $150 million expansion so that it could accept more students. The Legault government approved it. Then several months ago it whipsawed and cancelled the deal. Even though the expansion would have increased health care teaching capacity immediately and would actually help hospitals, the Premier said he would concentrate on helping French Cegeps. To add insult to injury, Jolin-Barrette chimed in and said that English Cegeps could solve their budget problems by simply refusing to accept French students. English and French parents groups railed against that arrogance. Francophone parents want to give their children the best futures. And they understand that bilingualism is an asset. They understand English is a language not a crime.
The course language issue and the Dawson betrayal would be enough for such a march. But there is more and we dare not forget it. Bill 96 — using the notwithstanding clause — expands Bill 101’s jurisdiction into areas of federal jurisdiction. This has never happened before. What it means to you is that if you are in banking, insurance, transportation, aviation and even media, you may be caught up in the Bill’s demand that even inter-office communications by email or text from your computer or phone be in French. This has caused alarm even in the health sector — which is under Bill 101’s jurisdiction but has never faced such a demand — where the mostly Francophone CSSSQ, has warned that people may die through the use of an improper word or phrase from someone in an ER asking for advice from a colleague in another department.
Buried within the some 200 articles of Bill 96 is the most striking invasion of privacy rights we have ever seen in Quebec. The Bill makes Bill 101 applicable to smaller companies of 25 employees or more. Previously it had been 50 or more. So as so many small businesses struggle to recover from the pandemic, they are now hit by another measure of compliance demanded from the government. And if they don’t comply, he sanction process is draconian. Section 109 of Bill 96 calls for the establishment of an “inspection program” to ensure that Francophone workers can work in French and correspond in French with their employers. This directly targets small businesses that may not have the resources or money to employ high-priced lawyers to protect their rights.
Section 111 of Bill 96 also gives inspectors the right to enter any business premises, without notice, to look at documents pertaining to any alleged offence. They may take photographs of the premises and property. They also have the power, without judicial order, to cause any employee to print out data from their computers, cell phones or any other data devices.
And finally, under section 112, inspectors can order any employee to deliver any information the inspectors — in their own discretion — deem necessary and seize any and all devices — including personal cell phones and computers — if they so chose. All this without colour of judicial right or warrant. And all this can be acted upon by simple “anonymous denunciation.”
Every Quebec government has taken pride in its adherence to protection of individual imperatives even in the midst of language wars. Bill 96 doesn’t seem to care about any of that. The Legault government should. Whatever the language,privacy rights are the bedrock of the rule of law. Bill 96 opens the door to a dangerous slippery slope. The “inspector state” based on secret snitches will poison all aspects of our lives and make our relations with government into a minefield. Just imagine this kind of power being given to the Police or to Revenue. Can we really call ourselves a free society when the rule of law is brushed aside so cavalierly and frequently just to achieve political goals? We think not. And that’s all the reason necessary for us to march on May 14th. If we’re not there in substantial numbers, the Jolin-Barrettes will say that save for a small minority, Anglophones just don’t care.
