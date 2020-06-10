Despite all the caution Quebec is using in gradually restarting our economy, we know that many of you are scared. Most understand the necessity and are ready for the challenge. But everyone has a tiny speck of concern in our minds.
As we re-engage, let us remember the best of us that has come out in these months of isolation. Those lessons will help us deal with any concerns. For we displayed character and courage.
Let us remember how we put our material lives on hold to protect our most vulnerable, and how so many cared for us. Self-sacrifice and empathy is not just for Christmas. Let us remember the countless random acts of kindness and patience we did for each other and demonstrated to each other. Being a good neighbour will enrich our lives and help us get through every day with calm and ease.
Let us remember that we became gentler and less judgmental through all this. Not through weakness but through a respect for our common humanity, a respect we all need everyday particularly at work no matter of we are employer or employee.Let us remember that we came to a new understanding of what was important in our lives. A lessening of our sometimes inelegant consumerism will not hurt the recovery.
Let us remember how comforting it was that our destinies were tied up with one another. We should vigilantly guard against a revival of what was our ungracious self-absorption. Let us remember the many young people who helped the old with everything from grocery deliveries to simple telephone calls to show someone cares. They are examples for everyone that the era of self-entitlement can and should be reined in.
Let us remember how good it felt to help charities that were so badly strapped. We did it for the sake of it because it was the right thing to do not because we went to some ball or gala and wanted to show off. Let us remember how productive we were working from home and that we were responsible for our duties. We didn’t need the pushiness and stress of what was the business environment in order to meet our responsibilities.
Let us remember our calm and the power that having time to think and reflect gave us. Life is not conducted by rote but by thought. Finally, Let us remember the power of personal prayer in whatever manner you conceive it. We were without congregations but we tested our faiths and the strength we found will be everlasting and not dependent on anyone’s authority.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.