The rush to make the Greater Montreal Area, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalache “Red Zones” less than a week after they went “Orange” and the onerous conditions imposed, demands that certain questions be asked. Five million Quebecers from Montreal, Laval and Quebec City will now be living under a new lockdown. Why now? Everyone understands that Covid is serious, but evidence-based decision-making seems to have taken a back seat to pandering to panic. It is almost as if we are snatching defeat from the jaws of victory after all the sacrifices that have been made by the government and the people over the past six months.
This new partial lockdown comes at a time when the actual infection rate - cases as a percentage of tests - by the government’s own figures has dropped from 8-12% in the spring to 1.5-2.9% over the past few weeks. And an equally small percentage of those infected actually get sick. Putting millions of people into isolation and stopping all socializing in their non-working hours while ostensibly keeping most business sectors open will not work. Human beings are social animals. Closing all bars, restaurants and entertainment venues will simply lead to more socializing at home regardless of the tickets police write. Indeed there aren’t enough police to enforce such a policy. What are all these businesses to do? Ia mass closing again will lead only to more unemployment, depression, domestic violence and suicides. Is this really necessary?
Our testing is now averaging 25-30,000 a day - as opposed to the 10-15,000 we were doing earlier this year. The constant use of only the total number of new cases without reference to the overwhelming number who have recovered and the actual small percentage who get infected fails to give the necessary perspective to reduce the fear that has paralyzed our economic and social recovery. It is also rather surprising that at the same time the government orders another lockdown it also announced that people should not go for a test unless they are symptomatic. So after all the talk of testing being so vital, we are now rolling back testing. Announcing Red Zones and rolling back testing are totally contradictory.
Despite the rise in total infections, there has been no commensurate rise in hospitalizations or deaths. There are several hundred in hospital and less than ten deaths province-wide and yet when Premier Legault imposed ‘Red Zone’ conditions he again repeated that hospitalizations and deaths will rise without saying to what levels and based on what evidence.
Public Health has stated that an acceptable level of cases is 20 per million per day totalling 160-170 per day for the province without revealing either the basis for that number, what evidence supports its conclusion and yet staying totally silent on the relationship between infections and those who get sick.
The government has again repeated that all this is being done to prevent a surge in hospital capacity when the original surge in March/April lasted only a few weeks and never jeopardized any hospital. But even if that were true, how is it that we have not been able to retrofit an existing building for an emergency Covid facility with a couple of hundred beds and ventilators in all these months? Why have we not allowed the over 1000 foreign doctors in Montreal trying to get licensed to help and practice in such a facility since we know medical staff is in short supply? It’s a virus not open heart surgery.
Many medical authorities have suggested that the reason why our infection, hospitalization and death rates are so low is the very real possibility that the Covid19 pathogen has mutated and weakened and/or we are developing more community immunity than community spread. They also warned that as we move indoors due to cooler weather we will see more infections because as the CDC pronounced it is very rare to catch Covid outdoors. The rise in infections was expected. The low hospitalization and death numbers were a positive surprise. So we need to look at the balance between the public good of prevention as opposed to the public damage from lockdowns and restrictions that have resulted in dramatic increases in business bankruptcies, marriage breakdowns, conjugal violence, depression, stress-related illnesses and suicides.
A mere four weeks ago we agreed with the Government opening schools, and we still agree. If it makes sense for schools to stay open, shuttering bars and restaurants and limiting visitors per household, makes no sense.
It is time for our elected officials to have the courage to talk straight, commit to taking care of the vulnerable, say that there is only so much that can be done and let the rest of us get on with rebuilding our lives. We have had enough contradictory guidelines.
