We’ve all had our views — often divergent — on many of the policies used in combatting this pandemic. There are legitimate issues still to be resolved not the least of which are questions of civil rights and the rule of law. How far can a government be allowed to act with no basis in law? How little transparency can be tolerated in a democracy? How can deadly decisions on limiting health care and irreparable orders destroying people’s livelihoods be permitted without public consultations?
A day of reckoning is approaching. We will have failed in our responsibility as a free society if we do not insist on a broad inquiry into the myriad government failures during this crisis. Particularly the lies of the federal government in procurement of life-saving equipment and therapeutics. But today, days away from the first anniversary of the first death and lockdowns, we have another responsibility. One that is not between governed and governors.
That responsibility is to each other. That responsibility is to realize that we are in the end game of this thing, and we have the tools to make it. That responsibility is not to blow it.
This is a time for a social contract. The vaccines are here and more are coming. Let’s put aside the conspiracy theories and the fears for a couple of months. Let’s just do what is necessary to build the community immunity to end this thing. Make every effort to get vaccinated when your turn comes. And if you don’t want to, at least stop the senseless arguments and debates, the never-ending demonizations and detractions of vaccinations.
Practice being a good neighbour. If somebody needs a lift to a vaccination centre and you can help, do it. Take them. If you’re going to get a vaccination, don’t argue with the volunteers and nurses about which one. You’re not shopping for designer shoes. And to avoid lineups, don’t show up more than fifteen minutes before your appointment. Too many are coming an hour early hoping to get in and all that ends up happening is that the line grows.
America’s Operation Warp Speed resulted in the fastest vaccine development in human history. It brought us closer to the end game than was imagined. We’re past the seventh-inning stretch it’s the end game now. Let’s not blow it. Governments have made enough mistakes for everyone. Let’s not give them more excuses for burdening us with more questionable restrictions. Let’s show them that as citizens we can be more efficient. We can do it. And then we will demand our lives back and a proper settling of accounts.
