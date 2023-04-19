When Premier Legault introduced Bill 21 he said it was an “expression of Quebec society” and its desire to have laity in the public square. It was certainly not Quebec’s most pressing issue. This society is broken in many places that are in need of urgent repair. Laity wasn’t one of them.
But the Bill was not like Premier Marois’ “Charter of Values” that banned religious symbols in all areas of Quebec life from bus drivers to judges. Legault’s Bill followed a model of the legislation of President Sarkozy of France. It followed a 250 year tradition in many western countries that started with the French Revolution and was perhaps best expressed by US President James Madison when he wrote, “The civil administration shall take no cognizance of religion.”
It certainly isn’t to everyone’s taste, but it was at least a “law of general application” that affected members of all faiths. The basis of legislation such as Bill 21 is that where the intellectual and legal character of a society is formed, those places shall be free of religious symbolism. Four areas of our lives are touched. Legislatures, where we make laws. Courts, where we interpret laws. Public Security, where we enforce them. And public schools.
All religious groups were equally offended. But even Premier Legault’s opponents at least took him at his word that no one faith would be exempted. He also promised that there was no hidden agenda that would see the majority religion in Quebec somehow favored.
In retweeting and rephrasing part of Mathieu Bock-Côté’s words — and not even fully correctly as the latter included criticism — from his Journal de Montréal column that, “Catholicism was the factor that formed solidarity in Quebec unique on a continental scale” Premier Legault has committed an inexcusable breach of his promises of equity and equality. Besides being historically inaccurate, that sentence sends a signal to Quebecers that Catholics are somehow excluded from the provisions of Bill 21 that not only disallow kippahs and hijabs in the four areas we mention above but also crucifixes. They must be worn inside clothing according to the legislation.
Does Premier Legault really think that Quebec Catholicism is any more unifying than Boston or New York Irish or Italian Catholicism? Are the latter any less “unique on a continental scale?” And does he mean to purify part of Catholic history that included rampant antisemitism in the 20th century and particularly the perfidious antisemitic views of Quebec’s Abbé Lionel Groulx after whom we have named Metro stations and streets that many are trying to get changed?
We trust that he is not. St. Laurent Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy suggested in a response to the Premier that, “We have all at some time issued a tweet that we wished we hadn’t. It is time to retract.” Premier Legault, if you want to reassert any moral and ethical legitimacy to your position on Bill 21, we suggest you follow her advice. Retract and apologize. Failing this, you will leave a legacy of engaging in prejudice and rank hypocrisy. Not a great reflection on your patrimoine. The last politician to invoke Catholic superiority was Premier Maurice Duplessis. And his years as Premier are known as “La grand noirceur... The great darkness.” Is that how you really want to he remembered?
