“At long last, have you no decency?”~ Joseph Welch
Reasonable people may ask, “If we have no say, why do we pay?” The attack on Anglophones is not about protecting the French language and culture. It’s about power. Squeezing votes out of the last, hard-core, ethnic nationalists. But the past week has been particularly egregious with two governments spitting in the face of a community that pays taxes out of all proportion to its numbers and without which Quebec could not survive.
Quebec was first out of the gate. Continuing its attack on English CEGEPs that began with the about face on the Dawson College expansion that it had approved in order to concentrate on “Francophone priorities,” the Legault government decided to drive the stake in even deeper. It brought in an amendment to Bill 96 that ordered that it will now be a condition of graduation that a student complete three courses totally in French. Even Bill 101 respected that the language of English CEGEPs be English. This decision is so devoid of purpose that it can only be characterized as childlike venality. It is schoolyard bullying and nothing less. Anglophone students are already 80% bilingual. So at least students will have the pleasure of thumbing their collective noses at Quebec.
Then came Mayor Plante. She loves committees. And she had promised a committee to examine the use of French in Montreal. In Montreal. An island where 50.3% of the population is non-Francophone. A city where half its tax money comes from non-Francophones. A Mayor who has pledged time and again that though French is the official language, she recognizes the diversity of the city and services in both languages will always be offered. So why do we need a committee? More virtue signalling to nationalist votes. But the cherry on the cake is that she named two former PQ Ministers to lead the committee! Louise Harel will chair and Louise Beaudoin, the champion of Bill 101, will also be on the committee. Now that’s certainly sending a signal that justice will be done.
Well, not to be outdone by Madame Plante, the Legault government was at it again by the end of the week. To keep piling on to English CEGEPs — and thereby the future of the Anglophone community — Quebec ordered that English CEGEPs freeze their admissions at current levels regardless of the growth of population. This was on top of Quebec’s order of two weeks ago that English CEGEPs stop accepting Francophones. What is the Legault government trying for where the future of the Anglophone community is concerned? Elimination by suffocation?
QCGN President Marlene Jennings tweeted a question last week. She asked how could Premier Legault give such a robust defence of Ukrainian democracy while at the same time eliminating civil rights of the English community here? She took it down after criticism from Premier Legault and Justice Minister Jolin-Barrette, saying it was worded in a “clumsy” manner. But it wasn’t. It was exactly right. M. Legault, how could you?
