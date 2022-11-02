“As a society, we cannot wait for a part of the population to continue to suffer in silence in the hope that a rule of law will finally receive from the police the respect that fundamental rights guaranteed by the Charter demand.” What stirring words from Quebec Superior Court Justice Michel Yergeau last week ordering an end to random police stops of motorists that in the Judge’s findings lead to racial profiling and violate basic tenets of rule of law. How can anyone find fault with this? To his everlasting discredit, Premier Legault did.
The case arose when 22-year-old Black Montrealer Joseph-Christopher Luamba brought suit against the Canadian and Quebec governments arguing that random police stops lead to — or are fuelled by — racial profiling and abrogate basic Canadian and Quebec Charter rights respecting privacy when there is no just cause. Luamba received his driver’s license at the age of 18 and within the next 24 months was stopped randomly ten times by police. In none of the incidents was Luamba issued a ticket. There was no cause for him to be stopped. Except for the fact that he is Black.
The Canadian Civil Liberties Association joined Luamba and argued that random stops by police violate equality rights guaranteed under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and create opportunities for racial profiling. The civil rights group took the position that without a reasonable suspicion that an offence had been committed such as speeding or weaving through traffic, random stops should not be permitted. The plaintiffs differentiated random stops from structured stops such as drunk-driving checkpoints.
Justice Yergeau agreed totally writing that, “Racial profiling does exist. It is not a laboratory-constructed abstraction . It is a reality that weighs heavily on Black communities. It manifests itself in particular with Black drivers of motor vehicles. The preponderant evidence shows that over time, the arbitrary power granted to the police to carry out roadside stops without cause has become for some of them a vector, even a safe conduit for racial profiling against the Black community. The rule of law thus becomes a breach through which this sneaky form of racism rushes in.”
Sadly, Premier Legault, rather than applauding the judgment, challenged it. In fact his words doubled down on his not-so-subtle implications between immigrants and violence he uttered during the recent election campaign. The Premier said that random stops were not about racial profiling but about tools to “prevent violence.” And he left open the possibility that Quebec would appeal Justice Yergeau’s judgment.
The Premier had a chance to applaud the judgment. By so doing he would have demonstrated that he meant what he said when he promised to be, “A Premier for all Quebecers.” Instead he chose to retreat to the dark corners of fear and suspicion that fuel too much of Quebec’s politics. He had a chance to make minorities of colour a bit more comfortable. Instead he gave comfort to the prejudiced and venal.
There is no evidence whatsoever that random stops aid in suppressing violent acts or in catching the perpetrators of them. There is enormous evidence that they allow for the manifestation of discrimination by individual officers. M.Legault failed to grasp a historic opportunity and make gentler the attitudes of Quebec authority.
In every western liberal democracy, reasonable cause is a prerequisite for police intervention. Here, we depend on the goodwill of police. The life of the law has shown time and again that ethics do not go hand in hand with justice when left in the hands of individuals. Justice Yergeau gave police six months to terminate random stops. Premier Legault can still seize this historic moment and support that deadline. It’s the just and right thing to do.
