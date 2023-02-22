This past Monday was World Social Justice Day. It was established by the United Nations in 2007. The theme for 2023 is “Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice.” And this past Saturday was the tenth anniversary of the start of this newspaper’s engagement in and leadership of our communities’ successful fight against Premier Marois’ Bill 14. Her version of Bill 96.
We could not let the coincidence of these dates pass without comment. Particularly as this newspaper approaches its 60th anniversary celebration this April. Journalism and justice go hand in hand in Montreal. Particularly for the dozens of communities and almost one million people we serve who see their opportunities compromised by unbridled barriers of discriminatory law and legislation on an almost daily basis.
It is not enough sometimes to merely report the news. People look to media for courage as well. Injustice does not require investigation. It requires — no, it demands — that those of us who have the privilege of membership in the fourth estate get into the streets and into the legislatures and onto electronic media to stand shoulder to shoulder with the victims. It demands an editorial voice that speaks truth to power. It demands, as Finley Peter Dunne’s Mr. Dooley character said, “...that newspapers comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable.”
And the word “newspapers” still has meaning in this digital age. The hard copy press brings thousands of “billboards” ringing out from the stacks signalling the important issues of the day and rallying people when they feel most helpless and hopeless by demonstrating that they have tribunes. One can’t always tell where someone will go for digital media information, but even the most casual passerby will notice a headline in large font type. It’s old-school “push technology” but still as effective as always.
We at The Suburban call it advocacy journalism. Spotlighting and condemning injustices so stark that they whither under concerted coverage and scrutiny. And by so doing we unleash “opportunities for social justice.” Our communities’ strength defeated Bill 14. This paper’s engagement with visible minorities has resulted in dozens of cases where authorities apologized to victims at the least, and sanctioned security officials where required. We secured the independence our non-Francophone press when we stood alone and successfully defeated the Payette Plan. We got people out of illegal curatorship. Revised Revenue Quebec procedures that for the first time enshrined taxpayers’ rights in regulation. And just last year won an award for investigative journalism for our series exposing the dangers of Quebec’s death protocols that would have reduced critical care to seniors.
Our efforts have been graciously recognized by our colleagues from The Gazette to Le Journal and for that we are grateful. We will never lose sight of who we serve and we will constantly work to ensure that our readers will always know that their concerns have an ear that hears and a voice that trumpets. That is a trust we will protect above all. For in this city, at this time and in the face of our challenges, it is more important to be hard and relentless than genteel and unobtrusive. And that is how we will continue to earn and protect your trust.
