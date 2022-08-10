It has been a week of life’s all too frequent ironies. On our oped page we celebrate the centenary of a community leader and World War II hero who is still filled with vigor and fire. In this space we remember another community leader, a champion of the most vulnerable, a passionate fighter for the most difficult causes, and whose memory should be an example for us all to follow if we truly want to gentle the condition.
Last Friday we received the tragic news that our great friend Jean Bottari died suddenly of a heart attack. He was just 60 years old. He would have turned 61 last Saturday. His father had passed away just two weeks earlier.
Much of Montreal — and particularly its activist community — is still coming to grips with the shock. It has been seven years since we were privileged to cover and participate in the first demonstration for seniors rights that Jean organized. It was called La Marche pour la dignité and culminated in front of then Premier Couillard’s Montreal office on McGill College where the accompanying picture was taken. We worked together ever since and made it a point of giving him any coverage he needed. We were always touched when he openly and often expressed his thanks in public that The Suburban was not only the first media to cover his efforts but also to work with him.
No one was a more passionate, engaged and informed activist on the rights of seniors and of patients in our healthcare institutions than Jean. He proved that whatever one’s beginnings or station in life, we can each make a difference and we all have the obligation to try. You didn’t have to be a lawyer, or rich or even be an elected official. You had to have courage to speak truth to power. In Jean’s case his doses of charisma and eloquence helped too.
He started out as an orderly and became a determined and effective advocate, activist and influence on law and lawmakers — as well as a sought after commentator in all media — as he saw the degradation that so many who are old and poor and sick are subjected to by our failed institutions and hypocritical social policies.No one was more passionate, engaged and informed on these issues.
He has left a void that cannot be filled. Jean had the most compassionate smile and determined face of anyone. He was in great shape. As Jean would say, “God shoots craps but we fight on anyway!” Rest in peace dear friend....
