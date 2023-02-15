Hot on the heels of the demerged municipalities Mayors warning that they are giving “one last chance” at negotiating an equitable balance between rising Agglo taxes and falling Agglo services to Anglo areas, comes this week’s news that Lachine Hospital will stop accepting ambulances. Effectively, this almost makes that hospital’s ER moot!
The West Island is served by only two hospitals. Lakeshore and Lachine. Quebec has steadfastly refused to give Lakeshore a higher quota of doctors and nurses. To Lachine, this government just invested hundreds of millions of dollars to renovate and expand infrastructure, but again nothing in financial or human capital to keep the ER functioning.
The West Island is heavily non-francophone. Some 350,000 people from Sennevile to Lachine are overtaxed and underserved. For years excuses were made that the non-francophone community was calculating wrong. The hospital crisis is not a matter of calculation it’s a reality.
Just last year Lachine had to close it’s ER before nightfall. The hospital’s doctors paid out of their own pockets to supplement staff salaries so that overtime work might rescue the ER. This in a G7 jurisdiction. This kind of neglect by Quebec is not an oversight. It is either concerted policy or total misfeasance by the government. There are no excuses.
Since 2019 West Island and West End demerged municipalities — again heavily Anglophone — have been sapped of tax dollars to the point that today more than 50% of their taxes go to the Agglo. But their services have deteriorated. All this because Mayor Plante did not honor the commitment made by Mayor Coderre to go back to the equitable pro-rated agreement that was in place from 2008-2017.
What makes the Mayor’s intransigence — and the demerged Mayors brought to the point of threats — is that there is no reason for it. Quebec has increased funding to Montreal equivalent to a fifth of its budget over the past several years including $500 million for police and security.
Is the CAQ government simply giving money without accountability? It’s possible, but not likely with these sums. It is the case though that Quebec can’t see a profit in equity of services to non-francophone areas because it’s votes aren’t there. And since non-francophones have been by and large docile in the face of the erosion of their rights, Quebec just doesn’t care.
But this attitude is bringing matters to a breaking point. There is considerable talk coming out of all corners of political and civil society in the West End and West Island that it may be time to speak softly but carry the big stick. And to use that big stick. That stick is tax payments. Non-francophones in Quebec pay some 35% of all taxes collected yet are only 20% of the population. Maybe those are the kind of numbers Quebec will understand if some of it starts going into a trust until Quebec earns ours again.
