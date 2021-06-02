The federal government announced a gradual 10% increase in pensions to seniors. But only to those over 75. The Canadian Association of Retired Persons has slammed this move as creating “two classes of seniors.” As paltry as federal seniors pensions are - even with the increase - CARP has demanded that at least it should apply to all those 65 and over. That demand deserves all our support. In fact, we should all support a far greater increase.
By 2025 almost 30% of Canadians will be over 65. Almost a plurality. And though it is a truism that “today’s 65 is yesterday’s 55” it is still the baseline age for government funding priorities. The reality is that though people are living longer and better, Canada has been condemned by the OECD four times for having the worst social security in the G7. Our seniors maximum pensions are $3,500 below the poverty line. France, by contrast, pays seniors’ pensions equivalent to 80% of the average of their top 30 earning years. Some 40% of our seniors have neither corporate pensions nor any significant money in their RRSPs. And this shameful state of affairs is mostly due to outrageous tax rates making it nearly impossible to save while our governments wastes billions of our dollars on vote buying schemes under the guise of “multiculturalism” or “diversity” funding. Seniors have the highest voter participation rate of any demographic. Politicians should start paying attention to their needs.
One of the last mass prejudices is ageism. It seems there is interest in the cause of seniors only when there has been a tragedy that is "sellable" for votes. Well we had that tragedy in the number of dead seniors in public seniors homes during Covid. We need to fix this before we have a demographic explosion that will inevitably produce tragedies that will affect us all.
