It seems that every year around moving day we wake up to the fact that hundreds of households are without homes. Thousands more are forced to make do with substandard and undignified housing. This year is worse than most. This is unacceptable and unnecessary. Our current inflation pressure has made this a crisis.
It is a crisis of affordability more than housing supply. Throughout Quebec, rent prices on available listings have gone up almost 10 per cent, according to the Coalition of Housing Committees and Tenants Associations of Quebec’s (RCLALQ). In Montreal it hovers at around 7%
The fingers are pointed everywhere. Housing activists blame all levels of government for lack of priority and funding. Municipal governments blame Ottawa or Quebec — depending on the day of the week — for stalling on their promises. And municipal governments can’t do it on their own.
The problem is not that difficult to solve though it will take at least three years to get sufficient affordable housing built. It will also take a change in government mindset. But we’ve actually done it once in Montreal though for too brief a time.
Here in Quebec, we have become so used to all initiatives being centrally dictated by government that we have forgotten that the most efficient programs are usually done in partnership with the private sector. Government simply cannot handle our need to grow our inventory of affordable, dignified housing by itself. And pressure on builders doesn’t work. They can find other places to build.
Austria, which has roughly the population of Quebec, has over 900,000 affordable and social housing units. The government there incentivizes private builders. Here in Quebec we have barely over 100,000. Yet Montreal itself had a model that worked — however imperfectly — for a brief while. We need to get back to it.
The current policy in Montreal is a regulation that forces private builders — whether of condos or rental units — to leave 15-20% of units at affordable prices. If they don’t, they must pay a large sum into the city’s affordable housing fund. But that fund is tied to federal and provincial matching funds which are always late or short. So it just doesn’t work.
In fact it further aggravates the problem because most builders would quite understandably choose to pay into the fund. But that means passing on the costs through higher prices for condos or higher prices for rental units. It merely perpetuates and aggravates the affordability problem.
Some fifteen years ago Montreal did have an incentive plan for private sector developers that was actually working. It should be reintroduced. Under that plan private developers who were interested could submit plans to the city to build fully affordable housing properties. They were allowed a significant management fee much higher than usually allowed under bank financing. They were also guaranteed a profit — generally lower than open market projects — but since it was guaranteed by the city over a 5-10 year payout depending on the size of the project, bank financing rates were more attractive. After the buyout period ended the city would take over administration and ownership of the buildings.
The reason this initiative was starting to work was that it was not an order by fiat. It was a partnership. Nearly all builders have property or buildings that for one reason or another cannot be developed to their highest and most profitable use. So a guaranteed profit and buyout from a municipal government makes the latter an attractive partner rather than the builder leaving his properties laying fallow or empty. It even sparked builders to acquire properties suitable to affordable housing.
The private sector is also listening. It has heard the calls — now coming from elected officials as well as from activists — for broad rent control the way it exists in New York City. That is something they don’t want to see.It is ready for reasonable solutions. Confrontation between the public and private sectors will not get this problem solved. It will in fact make it worse. Only cooperation will lead to solutions.
This is not rocket science. It is common sense. Let’s just do it.
