Two stories this week captured the public’s imagination, sparked debate and underlined again how simple morality and decency is so often compromised in both the private and public sectors and how the vulnerable always suffer. One story was local. The other national.
In Montreal, Quebec’s largest property manager, Cogir, handling over 100,000 doors, admitted it was wrong in the information in eviction notices it sent to low income tenants — many immigrants — in several apartment buildings it manages in Snowdon but still refuses to correct the wrong. The buildings are part of an area of quickly disappearing affordable housing. Many of the tenants had lived in their apartments for decades. For others, recently arrived in Canada, their apartments had been the only peaceful homes they ever knew.
Cogir has plans to renovate the units in these buildings and rent them at higher prices. It sent out notices to dozens of tenants giving them two options. The first, to take a $6000 payout, move out and come back at higher rents. The second, to take $3600 and cancel their lease. The fact is that these tenants don’t have the means for higher rents and $6000 won’t begin to cover moving costs and rents for the 9-12 months the renovations are expected to take.
But the law gave the tenants a third option. To refuse the notice and simply stay in their apartments at current rents. When community and political leaders demonstrated with the tenants on Saturday, Cogir admitted it had been wrong in not putting this option into its mailing. The reality is that the company had been on an aggressive campaign of eviction. In two disgraceful cases it took two elderly tenants to the Rental Board to cancel their leases one for failure to pay $13 on the rental payment. The other for forgetting $25.
Cogir — as many large companies — still depends on corporate and public perceptions of good faith. It should learn a lesson from all this. It admitted it had been wrong. But it did not commit to stop the eviction attempts. That’s not the smart — or right — thing to do. When you admit a wrong, stop the wrong. It’s better for the bottom line.
The second story came from Ottawa where it was announced that seniors who received emergency benefits during the pandemic will have their guaranteed income supplement (GIS) clawed back by the federal government. For many seniors, especially working seniors, The $2,000 monthly Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) meant the difference between making the rent and not making the rent last year. And it might mean the same this year if they lose it.
With the CERB calculated into already low annual earnings, many seniors are no longer eligible for the GIS or will see their benefit slashed this year. After so many billions have been spent on subsidies — particularly to major corporations and teenagers who’ve barely worked and live at home — to penalize seniors just because “this is the way we calculate” is unacceptable.
Canada has been condemned by the Paris-based OECD four times for having the worst social security for seniors in the G7. We are the only country whose seniors pensions are below the poverty line with 40% of our seniors having no private pensions or RRSPs because of our high taxes. Contact your MP and let them know that the proposed GIS clawback is simply indecent. And write to editor@thesuburban.com so we can publish your views in our pages next week. The message will get through.
