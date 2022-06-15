The CAQ government’s ad taken out in newspapers in Canada and the United States last week sought to clarify what it called “falsehoods” being circulated about Bill 96. But rather than address the issues directly, the message really was, “Don’t worry about what the Bill says, we’re not going to use its powers. Trust us.” Well, if you didn’t mean to use it M.Legault, why write it and pass it? And who is going to trust anything you have to say on minority rights after everything you’ve done?
We’ve been inundated with gratuitous insults and lies the past few months as the Legault government drove Bill 96 to its ultimate passage. Aside from the menace in the Bill, the Premier broke his word to a Dawson College expansion that had been agreed to and openly stated that priority was now to be given to Francophone institutions. He refused to debate in English even though he had done so in the last election, using the patently false excuse that it took too much time to prepare. Then just last week his CAQ party apparatus announced that its English website had not been updated since January and could give no date as to when that would change due to the “expense” of it.
With all that, the government’s ad reached a new height in mendacity. Our own homegrown version of fake news. It requires a response.
Criticism of the ad has been stinging. From constitutional attorney Julius Grey calling it “misleading” to Université de Montréal constitutional professor Frédéric Bérard stating it was, “lying to the people with public money.” But denunciations aside, a basic review of the ad with some simple logic unveils its own falsehoods.
The ad said, "English-speaking citizens will continue to have access in the same way to health services in their language." M. Legault, if you meant that, then why does Bill 96 prevent all government institutions — including health-care institutions — from making bilingualism a requirement for people they hire? If only unilingual Francophones are to have preference in hiring, how are health services going to keep up with demand for English services as health care workers retire or go into the private sector in the case of nurses? If you really meant not to reduce English services in health care M. Legault, why not just exempt the health sector from the law as was demanded by the nurses unions and the Collège des medecins?
The ad said, "English-speakers in Québec will continue to benefit from the same constitutional guarantees concerning their access to justice in their language." Yet Bill 96 requires all legal documents filed by companies to be either in French or with a certified French translation and all contracts of any kind to be the same. And the French translation shall have precedence over the English one. So what are non-francophone businesspeople to do? The cost of translations are very high and indeed the number of translators are small. Court judgments take several months in some cases to be translated. Imagine the cost for individual or small corporate litigators? Imagine the problems for simple matters such as a deed of sale. Bill 96 also reduces the requirement that all judges be bilingual. So there will be fewer judges to hear Anglophones in court and longer wait times for proceedings and decisions. M. Legault, if you really meant not to affect access to justice, why create the added burden of French translations and remove bilingualism for judges? French translations and unilingual judges will not protect and promote the use of French.
The ad said, "At no time has the Office québécois de la langue française (OQLF) engaged nor will it engage in searches or seizures. " That is simply patently false, M. Legault. This paper alone has written dozens of stories on the bullying tactics of OQLF inspectors that included coming into business establishments and rifling through anything they wanted and intimidating small business people with threats of fines over things as small as slight discrepancies between the size of English and French letters on signs. The power of the inspectors has always been there but they were subject to basic privacy protections of both the Canadian and Quebec Charters. Bill 96 has specific provisions that allow inspectors to enter into premises in order to obtain information and documents in any manner they see fit without notice. It gives more power to the OQLF than the police have. M. Legault, if you really don’t want to engage in searches and seizures why did you expand the powers of the inspectors?
The ad said, "The legislation will continue to apply in keeping with the rights of the First Nations and the Inuit communities while ensuring the existence and development of Indigenous languages and cultures." M. Legault, you know full well that First Nations are protected by the same Canadian constitutional language guarantees as everyone is. You also know that most members of First Nations have their native language and English as their main languages.The Bill’s compromise of health service professionals speaking English, its cap on English CEGEP enrolments and its prioritization of French in legal matters and the courts will put Indigenous Quebecers at a distinct disadvantage at protecting their “existence and development.” M. Legault, if you really mean not to prejudice First Nations, exempt them from the law!
If the ad was meant to roll back criticism of Bill 96, it didn’t work. It simply highlighted the hypocrisy. The hole was dug deeper. M.Legault, if you meant what the words in the ad said, just fix the Bill as we suggest. Just do it!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.