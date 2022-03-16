Hydro-Quebec is going through it’s annual rate attack on Quebecers. This one has got a lot of people angry. There are too many Quebecers — particularly seniors — who have to choose between eating and heating. Hydro has to become more responsible and we’re going to suggest why and how.
The state power monopoly has asked the Energy Board for a 2.6% rate increase. Double last year’s. This coming after a year of $3.5 billion-plus profits in a pandemic year. And in this year of 40-year record inflation. An inflation that is not just driven by gas prices. It’s driven by all energy prices. Energy is the leading inflation driver. And the oil companies and electric utilities are not doing it because of higher costs or any supply problems, but simply because they can. It’s an ‘I want’ mentality.
This time there is pushback. Aside from Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade calling for a rate freeze and promising one if her party is elected in October, three organizations — business and consumer, national and provincial — want Hydro to freeze the rates.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses (CFIB), the Association of Industrial Electricity Consumers (AQCIE), and ‘Option consommateurs’ have come together to ask the government to appeal to the Energy Board to ensure that customers are not paying more.
Christian Corbeil, director of ‘Option consommateurs,’ the province’s Energy Board should have the power to set Hydro-Quebec’s annual rates to prevent drastic rate increases and ‘unreasonable profits.’
According to Corbeil, the current rate increase would see $600 million more pulled from consumers next year.
Hydro-Québec has no shame when it demands rate hikes. It has actually used — in back to back years — two diametrically opposite reasons for hiking. In 2015 it was a “lower than anticipated demand.” In 2016 it was a “greater than anticipated demand.” And of course Hydro keeps telling Quebecers that their rates are still lower than other jurisdictions and it is just trying to keep up with inflation. That’s not true and is beside the point.
Hydro is a state monopoly. It’s job is not to make more and more profits off its citizens. That it can do — as it does — by selling power out of the province. And Hydro’s increases have been beyond the rate of inflation in most years. The real reason behind the increases is that Hydro’s profits are being used to fill the provincial treasury as government doles out more and more money on “diversity” and multicultural programs which are nothing but vote-buying schemes. Quebec governments, regardless of party, have lacked the courage to cut them or to roll back the public sector union contracts that are destroying our health system.
Quebec’s command and control state model is illiberal, insulting and indecent. The Energy Board’s agreements to Hydro hikes have far outpaced wage growth over the past decade. Hydro rates have simply become another hidden tax. It is time to paraphrase René Levesque when he finished the nationalization of Hydro, as a member of the Lesage government, and say to the utility monopoly, “Ça suffit!”
A public utility is a public trust. It is a tort to use it as a reserve bank to fund wasteful government spending. Especially at a time of economic challenge when many, particularly seniors on fixed incomes, are trying to recover from the pandemic and fight inflation. Our hydro power is among the cheapest to produce in the world. We‘re really good at it. It is as comparatively cheap as the Saudi wellhead price of $5 to produce a barrel of oil. But our Hydro is being sold to Quebecers without reflecting our true economies of production. And the hardest hit consumers are those in all-electric buildings. That’s Quebec’s dirty little secret. Hydro gives subsidies to property owners to switch off oil or natural gas to all-electric (whose dry heat is a health risk for those with pulmonary problems.) That‘s good for building owners because it places the tenants directly at loggerheads with the utility and the landlords have no obligation to supply heat.
But what Hydro fails to inform taxpayers of is that energy costs, particularly in winter, are much more expensive in all-electric buildings than those using oil or gas. Not a bit more, but between 250-300% more. And why is is that high? Because Hydro can charge what it likes. It’s our own little OPEC.
If Hydro is allowed to operate — in effect — as a private company with profit — not service — as the driving motive, then why not take an example from France and privatize part of it. When France found that its state electrical monopoly could not squeeze the public anymore on rates, it put 40% of the shares on the public stock markets. By raising money in the markets, France actually managed to drop rates for users. When this was once suggested to then Premier Marois she said it would jeopardize the “patrimony” that Hydro represents. It’s not patrimony, it’s robbery.
This is the best solution for Hydro. And we hope that Premier Legault, being a businessman, understands that selling minority ownership in the public markets will only enrich the “patrimoine.” It’s time. enough is enough!
