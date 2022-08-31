We picked this title purposely. This is not about who to vote for. You’ll find no endorsements here. This is about what should be our priorities and how we should vote to protect and progress them.
We’ve all heard the admonition to vote for policies not politics in many elections. That has rarely been more true than now. Quebecers — all Quebecers — have been hammered by constant attacks on constitutionally protected rights and the encroachment of the state into our private lives.
In deciding on your vote, you want to support candidates who reflect their understanding that this has happened and their commitment to make it stop. But more than that, you want to cast your vote for candidates that have the passion, eloquence and experience to work the system to achieve this goal and to make all Quebecers unite to work together for transformative change. This is not an election for spoiling ballots or making protest votes.
We need to hear from candidates that they understand that Bill 96 is not a law of general application but one of particular discrimination. And that they will commit to its repeal.
We need to hear from candidates that they will commit to voting against the invocation of the Notwithstanding Clause on any legislation that affects constitutional rights.
We need to hear from candidates that they will not support the imposition of provincial jurisdiction in areas constitutionally granted to the federal government.
We need to hear from candidates that they respect constitutionally protected elected school boards and will work against Bill 40, support the current court challenges that have suspended it and will work for its repeal as well.
We need to hear from candidates that they understand that most Quebecers have not yet recovered from the economic hardships of the pandemic and are living from paycheque to paycheque. That relief of this ill will be a priority. That consequential tax cuts must be legislated and that frivolous spending on programs and agencies like the OQLF will be reduced to accomplish this.
We need to hear from candidates that they recognize that transfer payments from Ottawa continue to grow with Quebec now receiving some $13 billion of the $19 billion spent. That the solution to this is easing the tax and compliance burdens on businesses large and small and that foreign investors will be freed from the yoke of our language laws so that they can invest here without the constraint of not being able to send their best and brightest to manage their investments.
We need to hear from candidates that they too are tired of hearing the sacrifices we have borne for the sake of “reducing the pressure on the health system.” That they will commit to expanding our healthcare professionals by paying nurses what they are due and allowing the some 950 foreign doctors in Montreal alone to write the Medical board exams so tightly controlled now by our Collège des médicins. And that Quebecers shall never again have to hear of the death protocols that were suggested last year that included pulling ER and ICU care to patients over 60. With some 40% of our tax dollars going to health in this the most heavily taxed jurisdiction in the industrialized west, we are entitled to the highest standards of care anywhere. Anything less is nothing but misfeasance.
One more thing. As you reflect on these critical challenges, remember to look for candidates who have the character and conscience to make the resolution of these challenges a reality.
