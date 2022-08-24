We’re used to the OQLF coming out with twisted and nonsensical reports that draw irrational conclusions and lead to rights-abusing actions. What is less frequent is when media — even nationalist French media — give it credence and incite and publicize hysterical reaction. Yet that is what happened this past week.
The Office released its analysis of the 2016 census that it claims demonstrated that those who use only English at work earn an average of $46,047 a year while those who use only French at work earn an average of $38,346. To draw those conclusions from census data is highly questionable since the census doesn’t ask those questions in any even indirect relation. However, OQLF twisting facts is not new. It has to justify its existence after all.
What was more shocking was the Journal de Montréal’s overblown coverage of it. It immediately gave a half page to Jean-Paul Perrault, president of Impératif français — one of Quebec’s most intolerant natonalist groups — for a screed in which he called the OQLF’s findings “Insulting and absolutely unacceptable.” He of course never thought of examining its methodology.
Though we disagree with the Journal’s nationalist bent, it is perfectly legitimate to hold its positions. What is not legitimate, is burying in the same story respected French academics disagreement with jumping to conclusions on the report. It’s fine to be a nationalist. It’s not rational to want your “nation” bankrupt.
Bilingualism is a marketable asset. And guess what? The international language of business is English! In that same Journal story, Jean-Pierre Corbeil, a Laval University sociologist, explained that the numbers are skewed because many of those who use English at work are executives — some brought in from other countries to work in the Quebec divisions of foreign companies — and the language of those companies is English. Globalization is a reality he said.
The Quebec government is constantly trying to get foreign investment.The closest foreign investors are Americans. And they speak English. So those Quebec employees who Amazon or Moderna hire who are bilingual will have higher managerial positions which come with higher salaries because they can communicate with the Quebec public in French and with their employers in English. But Prof. Corbeil’s comments were buried in small type in the story not in block letter headlines that were given over to Perrault.
François Vaillancourt, professor of economics at Université de Montréal, has said that there is actually a move toward empowering unilingual Francophones in major companies to learn English so that they can be promoted and benefit from higher salaries. The argument of Perrault is inane. It is as if the nationalists want to penalize those Quebecers — French and English — who bring more talent to the workplace.
The 2021 census demonstrates a far different picture. Why the OQLF didn’t use those figures are clear. It wouldn’t make its political point. That census demonstrates that a bilingual Montrealer makes an average 40% more in income than a unilingual francophone OR anglophone! Unilingual workers in Montreal, whether anglophone or francophone, have an average annual income of $43,280, compared with $60,650 for their bilingual colleagues. Quelle surprise! Of course they do. They have more skills and are compensated for them. Just as skilled workers are paid more than unskilled workers. Would the nationalists be happier if unskilled nationalist workers made the same as skilled nationalists? Decidedly not. In fact, Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau have the highest rates of bilingualism in Canada! Whatever the nationalists think, everybody — French and English — wants to be paid more for their skills and understand what skills to acquire to get paid more.
Would you hire a doctor or mechanic on a political basis that you object to the fact that they may have too many skills? No! You want the most skilled people you can get working on your body or your car. Quebec has had enough of a brain drain and sacrificed enough talent and treasure on the altar of nationalism. That’s why we’re not growing. that’s why Quebec gets $12.8 billion of Ottawa’s national $18 billion in transfer payments. We’re stuck in the big muddy of hysteria and hate and foreign investors aren’t that interested in dealing with it. Quebec is not that big a market. And the Journal’s scare headlines don’t help.
