Let the joy be unconfined! A Quebec judge has brought down a judgment that is a breath of fresh air on how people should behave and how prosecutors should show restraint. And it was all triggered over someone giving the finger to a neighbour which Judge Dennis Galiatsatos called a “God-given right” protected by the Charter.
The case concerned two Beaconsfield neighbours Neall Epstein and Michael Naccache. The two were at loggerheads because Naccache was bothered by Epstein’s young children playing with their friends on the street. One day Naccache approached Epstein for the umpteenth time but this time had a power tool in his hand. Epstein paid no attention and gave him the finger. Naccache then charged Epstein with criminal harassment. Naccache claimed the finger was a threatening motion. Epstein was arrested and charged .That was almost two years ago.
For two years Epstein, a teacher, had to live with this over his head. In acquitting Epstein, Judge Galiatsatos wrote that not only was Neall Epstein not guilty, but the fact that he was arrested and prosecuted at all was a bewildering injustice. Indeed it was.
We live in a society of anonymous denunciations and hyper-active prosecutors. Not a good mix for a free society. All that layered over by a thick veneer of woke political correctness. With too many wanting everyone to behave in robotic fashion, even the gesture of a finger is now processed by police and prosecutors as “criminal.”
In acquitting Epstein, Judge Galiatsatos wrote, “To be abundantly clear, it is not a crime to give someone the finger. Flipping the proverbial bird is a God-given, Charter-enshrined right that belongs to every red-blooded Canadian. It may not be civil, it may not be polite, it may not be gentlemanly. Nevertheless, it does not trigger criminal liability.”
It is to be hoped that this ruling has the same effect that the Supreme Court ruling in the Mike Ward case had. That was a case of a comedian who made fun of someone in the audience who had physical disabilities. It was tasteless but so is a lot of comedy and expression. Just because someone is irritated should never be considered as grounds for criminal charges. People were characterizing Ward as practicing hate speech toward the disabled. The Supreme Court ruled no. It may have been tasteless, but as the Court wrote, “there is no legal protection to guard your emotions.” You may have been made to feel bad, but that is not a crime.
The Ward decision was one victory for free expression. The Epstein judgment should be another. On a day-to-day basis the Epstein decision could have an even more important positive effect on our lives. The judge not only gave his full-throated support to defendant Epstein, but also had some words for the prosecutors and police.
Judge Galiatsatos wrote that he found it, “...deplorable that the complainants weaponized the criminal justice system in an attempt to exert revenge on an innocent man.” And turning to prosecutors and police he wrote that he wished he could literally — not just figuratively — throw the case out of court. “In the specific circumstances of this case, the court is inclined to actually take the file and throw it out the window, which is the only way to adequately express my bewilderment with the fact that Mr. Epstein was subjected to an arrest and a fulsome criminal prosecution.”
That begs the question of why? And the answer is none too comforting. Police and prosecutors today will use almost any hook to penalize and/or prosecute anybody for almost anything. They believe it promotes their careers. It almost matters little if the prosecution is successful. It seems that what matters is how many prosecutions you do!
In the Epstein case his testimony was so convincing — including video showing members of the Naccache family threatening Epstein and his children — that the prosecutor actually stood up and said there were no questions and that the Court should acquit Mr. Epstein. Two years after the initial charge!
Audrey Roy-Cloutier, a spokeswoman for Quebec’s prosecution service, said that prosecutors must remain convinced throughout the judicial process that there is a reasonable prospect of conviction. In this case, Roy-Cloutier wrote last week, the prosecutor concluded that the evidence didn’t meet the threshold for a conviction while Epstein was testifying. But the question that Roy-Cloutier did not address was why did it take the prosecutor two years to actually look at the evidence causing Mr. Epstein to live under a Sword of Damocles? Did she even open the file in that time?
An over-anxious prosecutor is one thing. But how are our police trained that an officer would even lay such a charge to begin with. The Montreal police also admitted that there is a problem issuing a statement that said it is,”...analyzing the decision.” It is to be hoped they analyze quickly before other Montrealers are caught up the spider-web that is our criminal justice system.
