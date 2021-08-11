Seniors who received emergency benefits during the pandemic will have their guaranteed income supplement (GIS) clawed back by the federal government. For many seniors, especially working seniors, The $2,000 monthly Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) meant the difference between making the rent and not making the rent last year. And it might mean the same this year if they lose it.
With the CERB calculated into already low annual earnings, many seniors are no longer eligible for the GIS or will see their benefit slashed this year. After so many billions have been spent on subsidies - particularly to major corporations and teenagers who’ve barely worked and live at home - to penalize seniors just because “this is the way we calculate” is unacceptable.
Canada has been condemned by the Paris-based OECD four times for having the worst social security for seniors in the G7. We are the only country whose seniors pensions are below the poverty line with 40% of our seniors having no private pensions or RRSPs because of our high taxes. Contact your MP and let them know that the proposed GIS clawback is just plain indecent!
