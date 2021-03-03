Days before Premier Legault announced the curfew — as always preceded by the statement that he was following public health directives — Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda stated that, “there is no medical or scientific data to support a conclusion that curfews slow the spread of covid.” It was not the first time there was a disconnect between the two.
On Sept. 25th, Dr. Arruda stated that, “there is no reason to close restaurants and movie theatres as there is very little spread because they are following the guidelines.” Some four days later restaurants and movie theatres were ordered closed by the Premier. It is time for some pushback.
We the public need some transparency on how decisions are being made. Because one thing we know for sure, the curfew is not a factor in declining positive testing, hospitalizations nor deaths. We all went along with it because we have become used to giving the government the benefit of the doubt. But this has become too much.
Testing levels started to fall dramatically once the curfew was announced. So the numbers were going to look good anyway. Frontline medical professionals said that the numbers would peak and fall within ten days of the Christmas holidays. And they did. Within five days of the curfew positives and hospitalizations started to fall significantly. And it had nothing to do with the curfew because we were told it would take “weeks” to see any positive effects.
The government’s decision should have been challenged at the outset. For while the Premier and his cohorts spoke of the spread through people “mixing in homes” the government’s own figures belied that. At the time the curfew was announced, Quebec’s figures showed that 48% of the spread was in workplaces and almost 30% was still coming from seniors residences. What the government called “private gatherings” amounted to just some 7%.
The one thing the curfew has done is add to emotional and physical health problems. Directors-General of Montreal’s largest hospitals have said that the one area of practice that is become overwhelmed is psychiatry. Depression, attempted suicides, overdoses, conjugal violence, there aren’t enough professionals to handle the shattered souls. People are social animals. Isolation for nine hours a day is not a rational state of being. It’s certainly not a compassionate one.
The physical damage done has also been acute. Several weeks ago we ran a front page story on the first study carried out by the Health Ministry on the negative effect of isolation and lockdown. That study focused on one thing. Hypertension. Often called the “silent killer.” Why? Because lack of physical activity causes our blood pressure to rise. Indeed the study found just that and a dramatic increase in maladies related to hypertension including strokes. The lockdown and curfew “cures” have been worse than the disease for so many without contributing anything to “slowing the spread.” Their effects will be felt for many years. And as for the other excuse of avoiding a surge on hospital capacity, there never was one even during Christmas. In fact no major Montreal hospital reached even 90% of critical care capacity since the first three weeks of the outbreak last March/April.
But there is a reason other than health and lack of necessity for ending the curfew. The protection of our liberties. We have to recognize ourselves on the other side of all this. Most measures taken by governments have been done without color of right or rule of law. Including the curfew. A curfew is an extraordinary, unconstitutional and quasi-military tool. And the government just brought it in — and we let it — without any debate in the Assembly or passage of legislation. It is as if the Charter of Rights did not exist and the rule of law had been suspended. And the worst part is that we the people are becoming more and more docile and compliant and the state has become used to doing things by simple executive “guideline.” It is using fear as a tool of politics and policy. This is a virus that can destroy a free society and destroy our dignity. The curfew needs to come to an end now.
We are turning into a society of slaves who fear any and all government dictate. That does not bode well for any recovery.
