On her 21st birthday, she addressed the world and dedicated her life—“whether it be long or short”—to the service of others. Through the longest reign in history she was a model of grace, duty, dedication and resolve. History will truly never see her like again.
But it was not the quantity of her years but the quality of her character that made us all better. She taught the world how to maintain confidence, decorum, grit and natural nobility through times of adversity. And how to display gratitude, compassion and magnanimity through times of triumph.
It was the nobility of character that we all come to aspire to that was most important in this monarch. That is as much a living legacy as any in that she touched us in a personal way to make each of us want to be better. Better in heart, better in comportment, better in our responsibilities to our neighbours and our communities.
In an ever-growing world of ungracious self-indulgence and inelegant self-entitlement, our personal characters will always look to her as a model to aspire to. And we will look to her courage — from the time she was thrust onto the throne at 25 after the sudden death of her father King George VI — of how to deal with tragedy in our own lives with dignity.
Most of us have known no other monarch. She was the backdrop of our lives. She was the constant. But she was that because she was a monarch very engaged in her times, and her engagement made those times better. Not because she had political power. But because of her many courageous acts on public issues that were carried out in subtle ways but had lasting effects.
She was a child of the century. A bridge from the 19th — having been mentored by two men born in that era her father King George VI and Prime Minister Winston Churchill — to the 21st. But though taking the lessons from them in the political constraints of constitutional monarchy, she had an intuitive sense that a modern monarch could and should play a role in the temper of the times if the monarchy was to maintain its relevance. And she did that with subtle brilliance and boundless energy often in the face of contrary advice from her counsellors.
We still benefit from what she did. She assumed the crown the year the Commonwealth was formed. And it is conceded by all observers, that her constant travels, encyclopedic knowledge and trusted relationships has kept the 56 nation Commonwealth — representing a third of the population of the world — strong and growing. She was Head of State of only 15 — including Canada — but a vital influence and trusted advisor by all. As one observer wrote, “Leaders saw beyond the institution to the person she was.”
In a meeting of African states in the 1950s she was told that Ghana’s President Kwame Nkrumah would ask her to dance. Her advisors cautioned against being photographed in the arms of a Black man. The Queen said no to her advisors and yes to Nkrumah. And the picture of a white Queen and a Black President resonated around the world at a time of struggles against segregation. It took courage but she knew what she was doing. And did it with bold resolve.
In the 1960s she was warned against visiting Quebec due to the rising and often violent independence movement. Again she refused saying that, “A monarch must connect with the people regardless of danger.” The trip was pivotal and laid the groundwork for her triumphant visit to Expo 67. She visited Canada 22 times, more than any other country. In the Thatcher era, she came to a point of strong disagreement with that Prime Minister’s divisive labor policies and refusal to join the boycott of South Africa. She let her views be known discreetly and they had an effect. By the 1990s her relationship with South African President Nelson Mandela was so close that he was the only leader who, she allowed to address her by “Elizabeth” in their private conversations.
After the assassination of her cousin Lord Mountbatten by the IRA she continued more visits to Northern Ireland where even some of the staunchest Republicans admitted she spoke to their hearts as people. Even in her 70s and 80s she continued her visits after the Good Friday Accords maintaining as an article of faith that they were crucial if she was truly going to reign over a United Kingdom. Even going so far as to shake hands with Martin McGuiness former military chief of the IRA. Prime Minister Tony Blair gave her much credit for the success of the Accords.
Much of Queen Elizabeth’s steel came from having lived through World War II and the Blitz. She served in uniform as a driver and mechanic. She made public addresses to boost morale. She saw the example of her parents who refused to leave London for safety in the countryside. Auschwitz survivor Ivor Pearl told the BBC that arriving in Britain as a 13-year-old, having lost everyone and everything, he thought he was “in heaven” when he saw the then Princess Elizabeth in uniform giving a welcoming talk. He said, “The Princess embodied hope for me.” It is fitting that Queen Elizabeth’s is the first state funeral — not just royal funeral — since Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965. He was her first of 15 Prime Ministers. Full circle.
Requiescet in pace Elizabeth Regina...you will never be forgotten...
