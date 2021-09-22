We could just leave this editorial at the title. But it would not be quite accurate. It was for something. In the election nobody wanted and in which nobody got what they wanted, there was one exception. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He saw some good poll numbers in the summer, feared rising ones in the pandemic, and decided to try for a majority despite all his words about responsibility and sacrifice and health being a priority. He decided to risk a national super-spreader event if one believes all of his own rhetoric for some 18 months.
Never has Canada had an election that returned almost exactly the same number of seats. Well, not exactly the same. The Liberals may have gained three seats. That would make it $200 million per seat. Ironically, by Trudeau spending public money on this election he gave the NDP and the BQ the chance to win more seats. Almost a bargain.
In the final analysis, we must follow the money as the cliché says. Mr. Trudeau constantly said that his reason for calling the election was to give Canadians a voice in the “big” decisions he needed to take to end the Covid crisis in Canada. Well, Canadians gave him an answer. Keep the money coming but we’re not giving you a blank cheque to do anything you want. Canadians can’t be totally blamed for that with so many millions so hard hit by lost jobs, company closures, health challenges and inability to pay rent. But how much of those tragedies could have been directly solved with that money instead of $16.5 million a day being spent on the election? How many more could have been helped?
This election also highlighted the enormous democratic deficit Canada faces. This is the second election in a row where the Conservatives have beaten the Liberals in the popular vote yet ended some 30 seats behind. In fact, the Liberals 31.8% of the popular vote is the lowest ever attained by a government in Canada’s history. When Mr. Trudeau was first elected he promised to make democratic reform a priority. He even named a Minister for it. At the time she was Maryam Monsef who later became Minister for Women’s Issues and thankfully was defeated in this election after she called the Taliban “our brothers.” Trudeau promised to end the population difference in ridings so we could truly have representation by population. But he has done nothing on it. This must now become a priority if we truly want to realize government of the people.
Finally we would like to remind the Prime Minister that he has a limited mandate. And he must listen to the counsel of those who actually received more votes than he and his party did. If this election dampens Mr. Trudeau’s veneer of self-entitlement,perhaps we the people will have received some value for our money.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.