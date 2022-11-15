A bit of logic, if not common sense, should not be too much to ask from municipal government. Yet it seems to be an unachievable goal for the Plante administration.
This Mayor has made it a hallmark of her years in office to make war on cars. It is not that she encourages people to get hybrid or electric cars in the name of environmental protection. She and her followers simply don’t like people in cars and want them in public transit.
Now comes news of more lack of reason and sanity from City Hall. Even though public transit has seen no upgrades, the city is launching a call for tenders to look into the feasibility of charging drivers a fee per kilometre that they travel in the city. Why? In a ludicrous justification that beggars the imagination, it is, “to help pay for public transit.”
We could not make this up! The call was made after a request from Montreal executive committee members, in reaction to the increase in popularity of electric cars. “With the rise of fleet electrification, municipalities must prepare for a decrease in gas tax revenues in the coming years,” said Mayor Plante.
So she doesn’t even like electric cars that are environmentally sound. But she sure likes the tax revenues that car owners provide! And she doesn’t give a damn about the privacy concerns that kilometre taxation implies. The tender process is being launched now to enable a study to begin in January for completion in August 2023.
The hypocrisy of this move is breathtaking. If funding public transit is so vital, how is it that the Plante administration never considers cutting some of its spending. This is the Mayor after all who spent some $150 million of taxpayer funds to buy land from private developers in the West Island who were building affordable housing for young families in order to incorporate their lands into her dream of, “the biggest city park in Canada.” So, peoples’ needs no, but trees yes. This in a city with almost more greenspace per capita than any other major city in North America.
To the Mayor and her followers, cars are not expressions of peoples’ freedom of mobility. Nor do they see that cars allow many to work two jobs. To take their children to various activities. Or to care after aged relatives and take them to doctors appointments and such. No. To Plante and Projet Montréal, Montrealers in cars are simply a self-entitled privileged class. And they want them in buses and trains or on bicycles.
There is one major problem though. This administration has done nothing to make public transit a reality. We have an unfinished Metro system. A REM from the West Island that will open next year with little or no parking so most won’t use it. And not enough buses. In Paris, a city Mayor Plante loves to use as a comparison, the Metro goes everywhere and it is rare that a bus is five minutes late. All that this Mayor has done is eliminate some 1200 parking spots just downtown and put in more bike paths all of which has hurt business and the vitality of a city which is too cold for most bicycle users 4-5 months of the year.
Just last week Mayor Plante told a CDN/NDG town hall meeting that Montreal’s tax system was “archaic.” She was referring to the fact that we are the last city of over a million people on the continent that gets 70% of its revenues from property taxes. Most are in the 40% range with the rest coming from business taxes. Add to that, that our triennial roll is based on evaluations for tax purposes that often go down over the life of the roll but property owners still get hit with 6-8% tax increases.
Well, nothing is more “archaic” than her support of kilometre taxation. Maybe if she stopped eliminating parking spots and reopening the ones closed, we could perhaps reinvigorate downtown and boost business taxes. But that may be too logical to expect from our current City Hall. It is in the final analysis dogmatic and archaic.
