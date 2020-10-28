The venality and arrogance of the OQLF reached a new height over the past ten days. Days after receiving a questionable $5 million boost in its budget from the government, it started a new campaign of harassment against small business owners with a stupidity that brings back memories of the worldwide shame Quebec endured during Pastagate.
Forget about defunding the police. Defund the OQLF!
For those of you who may not remember Pastagate, that affair saw Quebec made the object of scorn and ridicule around the western world — including in France — when OQLF inspectors tried to force an Italian restaurant to remove Italian words like “Pasta” from its menu. The government forced the OQLF to back down. This time the OQLF tried for a trifecta in just ten days. One can be forgiven for thinking that it wanted to justify the $5 million.
One day after getting the funding OQLF inspectors issued a $1500 fine to a Kosher deli in Outremont. Their problem? They said that the word Deli in the store’s name DELI365 was not French. They may like to know that it’s not English either. It’s an abbreviation of delicatessen used even in France. But fact-based decision-making is not really up the OQLF’s alley.
Then the OQLF visited Kitchen73 in RDP. The boys didn’t like the word Kitchen. The owner tried to explain to them that seven years ago he had obtained a ruling that since this was a franchise and the name trademarked it was afforded the protection of federal law that also protected large companies like Best Buy. The inspectors weren’t buying it even after they were shown the paperwork so the owner properly asked them to leave and escorted them out.
Still not satisfied, another of OQLF’s finest decided to harass the iconic Patisserie Italia in St. Leonard. For decades this family run business had sold everything Italian. Including offering Espresso coffee and Granita sorbet. Not for this defender of the purity of French. He insisted that those two words be changed to French. It would naturally come as a surprise to this little fonctionnaire that every French restaurant offers “Espresso.”
The next question is obvious. How is it that the OQLF — as it so often does — chose to harass small Italian and Jewish businesses? Do they think that these two ethnic groups — who have contributed so much to the building of Montreal — deserve to be made the whipping posts for the inspectors’ perverse passion for imposing linguistic purity? Or do they think there is some conspiracy between these two communities to undermine the French Fact?
But a better question was posed by the owner of the patisserie. She asked, “This is all the government has on its mind in the middle,of a pandemic? We’re trying to survive with all these restrictions and now we get harassed with fines?” Point well taken.
We would add another question. With all the problems of hunger and homelessness in Montreal that we highlighted in last week’s issue, should not the Quebec government be ashamed of pouring $5 million onto the fire and fanning the flames of division and discord instead of relieving the suffering of so many? Imagine the misery that money could have eliminated.
After Pastagate, the Minister responsible for the OQLF said that inspectors had to exercise more “tempered reason and judgment.”
Quebec cannot afford to be made a worldwide laughingstock again.
And on a human level, imagine the kind of mean-spiritedness it took for someone to make these kinds of complaints to the OQLF. If French cultural supremacists continue to incite — without any restraint of consequence from the state — there will be civil disobedience. And not just from anglophones. As much as non-francophones are fed up with the abuse of their dignity, francophones are fed up with the paternalism of a government making them look like children in the face of the world.
The first language office was set up by the Lesage government further to recommendations in the federal Tremblay Commission on the Constitution of 1956 endorsed by Prime Minister Louis St. Laurent. But its role was educational and persuasive. And it remained so under the Union National government of the late 1960s even under its Bill 63 language law. Only with the advent of Bill 22 under Bourassa’s Liberals and then Bill 101 under the PQ did the OQLF become coercive and compulsive. Some seven years ago Premier Marois herself signed the Quebec Declaration against linguistic discrimination of minorities. It is no longer enough for politicians to say that there is “consensus” across all ethnic groups in Quebec on language. There is no consensus, and there can never be acquiescence, to psychological brutality and the violation of the rule of law. Discrimination on language is as hateful as discrimination on race, creed or faith. And discrimination is what the OQLF practices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.